TULSA, Okla. — Tre Ackerson has pleaded guilty to the killing of 35-year-old Joplin resident Jolene Walker Campbell three years ago at a remote location in Mayes County, Oklahoma.
Ackerson, 29, of Webb City, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tulsa and could be assessed up to a life sentence without any possibility of parole.
Ackerson and Breanna L. Sloan, 24, abducted Campbell off a street in Joplin on July 5, 2020, and tried to rob her before taking her into Oklahoma instead, where Ackerson shot her multiple times, slit her throat and hit her repeatedly on the head with a car jack.
In all, 11 defendants from the Joplin area, including Ackerson, Sloan and Ackerson's stepbrother, Lane R. Bronson, 30, of Webb City, were indicted by a federal grand jury a year later in connection with the slaying. A superseding indictment charged all 11 with conspiring to intimidate four or more witnesses involved in the case.
Ackerson was the last of nine of the co-defendants to plead guilty. Charges on two of them — Ackerson's and Bronson's mother, Kimberly Kay Grissom, 48, and Ariel S.P. Divine, 31, of Webb City — were dismissed through diversionary agreements reached with the U.S. attorney's office in Tulsa.
Ackerson and Sloan were the principal culprits in the case, having conspired to abduct and brutally murder Campbell, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a news release announcing Ackerson's plea. He said this last conviction caps three years of work on the part of prosecutors and investigators, with the FBI, the Mayes County sheriff's office, Muscogee tribal police and Joplin police, to provide justice for Campbell and her family.
"She left behind a grieving family that deserves justice, and after three long years and nine convictions, we hope they can finally begin to heal from this tragic loss," FBI Special Agent in Charge Edward Gray said in the news release.
Sloan pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to a charge of kidnapping resulting in death and, like Ackerson, faces the possibility of up to life in prison.
She was driving around with Ackerson in Joplin in the early morning hours of the day of Campbell's murder when Ackerson spotted Campbell walking along the side of a street.
As they passed her, Ackerson purportedly said that she was the woman he had robbed a few hours earlier.
Sloan asked if he wanted to lure her into their car, and Ackerson agreed and got out and hid in some woods while Sloan waited for Campbell to walk past and asked if she could use a ride. As Campbell accepted and slid into the front passenger seat, Ackerson emerged from the woods armed with a gun and climbed into the back seat.
Sloan drove off as Ackerson tried to rob Campbell again, but she had nothing to give him, the U.S. attorney's office said. Campbell suggested at gunpoint that they drive to Oklahoma City, where she knew someone from whom they might be able to get some money.
As they drove into Oklahoma, Campbell fell asleep. They stopped for gas in Tulsa before Sloan took a detour into Mayes County to try to buy marijuana from a friend. Before they reached their destination, Ackerson directed Sloan to drive down a dirt road that came to a dead end.
By then, they had switched seats, and Campbell was asleep in the back seat when they stopped and Ackerson got out and opened the back door, causing Campbell to almost fall out into the roadway.
He then walked her out into a field and killed her, leaving her body there where it would not be discovered until 10 days later.
The U.S. attorney's office said that besides admitting to killing her, Ackerson acknowledged conspiring with the other co-defendants to obstruct an ensuing federal investigation by threatening and tampering with witnesses in the case. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing on a date yet to be determined.
Ackerson, Bronson and another of the co-defendants in the Oklahoma case, David W. Morris, 35, were charged with the killing of 51-year-old Terry Harless in Lamar eight days after Campbell's slaying.
Bronson pleaded guilty in October 2021 to second-degree murder in the killing of Harless and is awaiting sentencing in that case. He also still faces a charge of tampering with a witness in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Murder charges against Ackerson and Morris remain pending in the Lamar case, with hearings coming up Oct. 12 for Ackerson and Nov. 16 for Morris.
