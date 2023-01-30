The discovery of more stolen mail in a local motel room has led to additional charges being sought on two Joplin residents arrested last week in thefts from mailboxes.
Investigators with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department acting on information regarding the suspects served a search warrant Sunday afternoon on a room at the Tara Motel east of Duenweg and recovered mail belonging to another 170 victims of thefts from mailboxes.
The mail recovered from the room where Emily Sturgis, 30, and Aaron Blake, 27, had been staying contained W-2 forms, car titles, financial statements, checks and credit cards of the victims.
Sturgis and Blake were charged with felony stealing last week when several pieces of mail stolen from Jasper County residents were found in a vehicle in their possession that matched the description of a vehicle observed stopping at mailboxes near Fleece Lane and North Peace Church Road.
The sheriff's office said in a news release Monday that additional charges were being sought on the suspects with respect to mail recovered at the motel near the junction of Interstate 44 and Old Route 66. The release said Joplin police and the Newton County Sheriff's Department are now assisting as investigators seek to get the stolen mail returned to victims.
