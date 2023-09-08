An adjustment to one of the components of the city of Joplin's housing revitalization program was approved by the Joplin City Council.
City Manager Nick Edwards told the council during its informal meeting on Monday that he wanted to be able to use the sale price or the assessed value of a house to determine the amount of subsidy given to home builders for demolishing dilapidated houses and building new ones in their place.
The city had been using the assessed value, "but what we found after the first pilot round is many of the assessments are coming in well below this table. Under the current program, we wouldn't be able to grant the incentive despite the builder doing the work," because of assessed values, he said. He asked the council to authorize the use of the sale price or the assessed value to grant the incentive.
There were five applications in the first round for those incentives from April to June. Those houses sold in prices of $170,000 to $230,000. The city provided a total of $180,000 toward those five projects. So far this year there have been 15 projects, Edwards said.
Incentives start at $30,000 for a house that sold at $150,000 to $174,000. They go up to $50,000 for houses that sell for $250,000 to $274,900.
The subsidies were originally intended to spur construction by helping builders with the cost of buying and razing rundown properties.
In addition, the city sought to increase the availability of new housing in older or declining neighborhoods.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he did not think the city is helping to provide affordable housing or helping homebuyers with the program.
"It's good program to get rid of dilapidated housing, but I don't think the city should have to pay more because the builders will take them down anyway," he said.
City staff is working on a program that will be available soon to help homebuyers with closing costs and down payments to buy new houses.
Councilman Mark Farnham asked if the houses are advertised for sale publicly or by real estate agents.
"Does everyone who might want a house like that know that it's for sale? Is it publicly advertised so they would have an opportunity to look at it and decide if they want to buy it or not?" he asked.
The city's planning, development and neighborhoods director, Troy Bolander, said one large home construction company uses its own marketing firm, but there are real estate agents that represent some contractors. Sometimes contractors have a buyer lined up for a house before or as it is built, "and I think you'll start seeing that when we start JHAP," which is the program that will assist first-time homebuyers with acquisition costs, he said.
Farnham said city officials should know there are residents who "are looking at every single little detail of what the city does, and so if it just so happens that friends or relatives end up living in these homes, they're going to find it out, they're going to see that."
The council authorized the use of selling prices as well as assessed values to be used to determine the amount of an incentive.
