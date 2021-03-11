Registration is now open for adult recreational sport leagues to be offered this spring by the Joplin parks and recreation department.
Adult softball and soccer leagues will be held at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
Softball leagues begin the week of March 22 and registration closes Monday. Entry fee per team is $275. The soccer league begins April 7 and registration closes March 31. The cost is $310 per team. The leagues are open to those 18 and older.
First-place teams will receive a championship T-shirt. Awards will be presented to league champions in each sport, with tournament play offered at the end of the season.
All sports programs use certified officials and have established reputations for quality play.
Details: joplinparks.org, 417-625-4750.
