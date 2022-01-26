Authorities say a 19-year-old man charged with abducting a 13-year-old girl from southeast Missouri forced her into the trunk of his vehicle during the five-hour drive back to his home near Carl Junction, where he sexually assaulted her.
Details of the kidnapping and sexual assault are contained in probable-cause affidavits filed with the charges that her abductor, Grant D. Henson, and his 22-year-old brother, Bryan N. Henson, are facing.
Grant Henson is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy and single counts of kidnapping, child molestation and child abuse involving the girl from East Prairie, a town of 3,000 people near the Mississippi River.
The affidavit filed with his charges states that he drove to East Prairie from the Joplin area in the early morning hours Friday to see the victim with whom he had been in contract via Snapchat. He purportedly parked down the street from her home, ordered her into his vehicle and headed back to Joplin with her.
The affidavit states that Grant Henson made her throw her phone out as they were headed down the highway and made her get in the trunk of the vehicle for a portion of the drive back to his brother’s residence at 4183 Cactus Lane, where she was held against her will and sexually assaulted.
He eventually drove her to an address that is redacted on the affidavit and let her go early Friday afternoon. She ran to a residence nearby, and sheriff’s deputies were summoned regarding a girl who reported having been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.
A second affidavit filed with the charges on Bryan Henson states that the girl led deputies to the residence on Cactus Lane, where the older brother answered the door.
Bryan Henson purportedly acknowledged to the deputy that his brother, Grant, was in the house. He also said a girl who was in his company was there.
The deputy located Grant Henson in one bedroom and encountered the girl in a second bedroom. After ascertaining that the girl was 16 years old, both brothers were arrested. Bryan Henson was charged with second-degree statutory rape of the 16-year-old girl.
The 13-year-old from East Prairie told investigators that she repeatedly told Grant Henson to stop and tried to push him away when he was assaulting her. At one point, he let her go to the bathroom, and she tried to flee out a side door.
The affidavit states that he ran after her, caught her and choked her with an arm around her throat until she passed out. He was dragging her back to the bedroom when she regained consciousness, she told investigators.
