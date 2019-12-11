MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An affidavit filed with the murder charges on Ray Fryling states that suspected accomplice Matthew Abney told investigators that Fryling shot Coy Cole on Nov. 19 as Cole was sitting in the living room of his home near Miller.
Fryling, 53, of rural Verona, remains in custody at the Lawrence County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the presumed slaying of Cole. Similar charges are anticipated on Abney, 36, who also remains in custody at the jail on outstanding warrants.
Human remains recovered this week on a property Fryling owns on County Road 1150 near Verona are believed to be those of the 62-year-old Cole. The body had been dismembered and burned.
A probable-cause affidavit filed late Tuesday with the charges on Fryling states that Abney told investigators that he was with Fryling in Cole's home when Fryling shot Cole as he was seated in a tan chair. The affidavit states that parts of a tan chair were recovered from a fresh burn pile where the remains were found on Fryling's property.
Fryling purportedly told investigators that Cole had wrecked his truck and told him he would make it right.
Cole's sister, Renita Nordyke, who lives in another state, contacted the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 1 to report that her brother was missing and that the last time any of his family had been in contact with him was on Nov. 18. When a well-being check of his home failed to locate him, a missing-person investigation was begun.
That investigation uncovered that there had been banking activity on Cole's debit card as late as Nov. 30. Investigators also learned that Cole had withdrawn $70,000 from an account at a bank in Republic on Nov. 12, according to the affidavit.
Detectives checking out Cole's financial records soon developed Abney, a former roommate of the missing man, as a suspect in the case, according to the affidavit. Suspicions about his possible involvement in Cole's disappearance were strengthened by information that he had threatened to kill Cole and a female acquaintance on Nov. 19, the day Abney purportedly told investigators Cole was shot.
The affidavit does not explain why Cole withdrew $70,000 from his bank or what happened to the money.
