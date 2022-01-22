The resettlement of refugees who fled Afghanistan to the Joplin area in the historic airlift of August 2021 is continuing and has been so successful that more Afghans are asking to come to the Joplin metro area.
Officials with the Noel-based refugee assistance group RAISE, and the Missouri Office of Refugee Administration recently updated the resettling process of refugee families in Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction who fled the Taliban takeover.
Mike Newman, executive director of RAISE (Refugee and Immigrant Services & Education), said 11 families of between five and eight people each were resettled in the Joplin metro area in November and December, and eight more families of a similar size will be coming in the next two weeks.
Newman said the refugees are adjusting well to their new circumstances and they’re telling their friends that are still sheltering on military bases across the U.S. that Joplin is a good place to relocate.
“As they talk to their friends and families around the country and compare experiences, they realize how much Joplin has reached out to support them,” Newman said. “They see the lower cost of living and the total support that we offer here. Many of the families coming in January and February are either friends or family of Afghans who live here now and are still stuck on military bases. They are asking to come to Joplin.”
Newman said the refugees who are here now have been settled into homes or apartments and are paying rent using a stipend they receive from the government for between three and six months.
He said the adults are learning English to get jobs before their stipends run out.
RAISE is looking for good used vehicles, vans for the larger families or cars for the smaller ones, that people are willing to sell at a reasonable price or donate if they’re so inclined.
He said many of the men are learning what he termed “driving English” to get their driver’s licenses.
“All of the men drove trucks in Afghanistan, mainly for the military, and some would like to pursue a commercial driver’s license,” Newman said. “And we desperately need people to drive those big trucks. In Missouri they passed a law in 2011 that the driver’s tests have to be given in English so we are teaching them communication in English, job English and right now we’re very focused on driving English so they can pass the test. The driving part will be easy, they just need to know the English that goes with the driving. Once they get their driver’s license, RAISE and Missouri Jobs will help them get employment.”
RAISE also is looking for landlords who might have three- or four-bedroom homes that are available. Also needed are volunteers to help with women’s English classes, and donations of lightly used furniture, including dining room sets with as many as eight chairs, dressers, sofas, washers and dryers, and kitchen items.
He said people can also donate money if they feel so inclined.
Newman said one of the keys to the success of the resettlement effort in Joplin has been the creation of “welcome teams” of people who help the families adjust to their new environment.
Kara Grebe, program director and founder of RAISE, said the teams consist of between 10 and 25 local residents who are there for the families to help in any way they need. Until the adults can drive, the volunteers are helping by transporting the families to various appointments they have in different places.
Welcome teams are also helping the refugees learn English and adjust to their surroundings.
“The larger families seem to need more help,” Grebe said. “Each individual on the team contributes what they’re able to. There might be some people that are doing a lot more driving. Other people might support in a different way; people just help communicate, we have these appointments at these times, who’s going to be doing the driving, and they’re sitting at home coordinating the communications. It’s all what people are able to contribute.”
Newman said some volunteers are available in the evenings.
“So many volunteers work during the day that what they’ll end up doing is kind of rotate and help support the families at night,” Newman said. “They’ll come over, maybe have dinner, maybe have them over to their house for dinner, work on English.”
Newman said volunteers are needed. RAISE plans a cultural orientation meeting for people who might be interested in helping. The session is scheduled for 3 p.m. today at Blendville Church, 2201 S. Picher Ave.
The cultural orientation provides the basics on Afghan culture and helps people interested in volunteering understand what kind of help the welcome teams need.
Newman said a leader of one of the first local welcome teams will talk about their experience helping the refugees and what the volunteers can expect if they decide to help.
People interested in helping can email RAISE at info@raisecommunity.org or see their website at raisecommunity.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.