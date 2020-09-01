PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city will provide a tree limb pickup program for debris left behind by Saturday's storms.
Anyone living inside the Pittsburg city limits should contact the parks and recreation department at 620-231-8310 to request limb pickup at their address. Requests must be submitted by Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Tree limbs and brush must be placed next to the curb. Large tree limbs must be cut down to 6-foot-long sections.
The city's burn site also will have extended hours for residents wishing to discard tree limbs and brush. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays until Friday, Sept. 11, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. It is located 1.5 miles east of Rouse on Quincy Street.
