The Board of Governors at Missouri Southern State University will meet via conference call at 10 a.m. today. The meeting is closed for the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
The board has been searching for the next university president. Three finalists for the position — Dean Van Galen, William Tsutsui and Frank McConnell — were on campus last week to take part in face-to-face interviews and town hall sessions.
