Always Buying Books, 5357 N. Main St. in Joplin, will host a book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday for local author Larry Wood, whose latest book is "Midnight Assassinations and Other Evildoings: A Criminal History of Jasper County, Mo."
The book chronicles notorious episodes in county history, such as the burning of two slaves in Carthage before the Civil War, Bill Cook’s slaying of the Mosser family in Joplin in the early 1950s and other more recent crimes.
Wood’s other books, such as "Wicked Joplin" and "The Civil War on the Lower Kansas-Missouri Border," will also be available during the signing.
Details: 417-781-1720, 417-624-3009.
