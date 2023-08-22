The heat this week combined with school starting and keeping all the things alive is just too much. I give. I surrender. Mercy. I’ll say whatever I have to make it all come down a notch.
When it’s this hot, all we can talk about with anyone is how hot it is and how we don’t remember it ever being this hot ever ever never. It’s our go-to at the grocery store check out, it’s what we discuss with coworkers and neighbors, and even hits the highlights with dear friends where the weather is generally brushed to the side in order to beeline straight to the heart of things. But when it’s this hot, weather is at the heart of things.
So we talk about it, then we hide from the heat as best we can. We water whatever is outside that we care about, then we take cover. Whilst we suffer, there are a few plants that continue to thrive, and their fruits are the base of recipes we can lean into during these times of trial. And sweating.
Cowboy caviar, I’m looking at you. Cringey name, but a delicious dish packed with healthy stuff, and very adaptable and checks all the hot weather boxes. Corn? Check. Jalapenos and/or peppers of any sort? Yup. Tomatoes? Can do. Served chilled or at room temperature? That’s a Texas-sized 10-4.
Aside from the aforementioned perfect hot weather ingredients, cowboy caviar is perfect because it can be a side dish, a salad, a salad accompaniment, a dip served with tortilla chips or even a main course. Cowboy caviar can be whatever you want it to be.
The star ingredient, the one that brings us all together, is corn. Ideally fresh corn sliced straight off the cob. It lends that sweet, raw, fresh corn flavor that nothing else has. Stir in some beans, a bunch of cilantro, peppers of your choosing, diced onion, halved cherry tomatoes or chopped whole tomatoes with the goo removed, chunks of firm avocado, a squeeze of lime and a dash of salt and you're in business. Go to town. Try these recipes to beat the heat.
Cowboy caviar
2 14-ounce cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained, or 3 cups cooked black-eyed peas
1 14-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained, or 1 1/2 cups cooked black beans
1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (about 2 ears of corn)
1 1/2 cups chopped ripe tomatoes (about 3/4 pound)
1 medium red, orange or yellow bell pepper, chopped
3/4 cup chopped red onion (about 1/2 small red onion)
1/2 cup chopped cilantro, leaves and stems
1 to 2 jalapeños, ribs removed, seeded and finely chopped
1 avocado (optional)
Dressing
1/3 cup olive oil
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar or lime juice
2 medium cloves garlic, pressed or minced
1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, to taste
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon maple syrup or honey
1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
In a large serving bowl, combine the drained black-eyed peas, black beans, corn, chopped tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, cilantro and jalapeño. If you’ll be including avocado, wait to dice it until you’re ready to serve the dip, so it doesn’t turn brown in the meantime.
In a cup, whisk together the dressing ingredients until well blended. Drizzle the dressing over the serving bowl and toss until well mixed. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. If you’d like the salad to have more of a pickled flavor, add another tablespoon of vinegar, or for more richness, add another tablespoon or two of olive oil. For best flavor, let the mixture marinate for at least 20 minutes before serving. If you’re adding avocado, mix it in just before serving. Recipe adapted from cookieandkate.com.
Baked tortilla chips
1 12-ounce package corn tortillas
3 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stack tortillas in layers of 5 or 6. Cut through stack to make 8 wedges. Arrange wedges in a single layer on rimmed baking sheets. Combine lime juice and oil in a spray bottle or mister; shake until well mixed. Spray the tops of the tortilla wedges until slightly moist. Combine cumin, chili powder and salt in a small bowl; sprinkle mixture over the chips. Bake for 7 minutes, then flip chips, and mist and season again. Rotate the pans and switch racks. Bake, checking often to ensure they don’t burn, until chips are lightly browned and crisp, about 5 to 8 minutes. Recipe source: allrecipes.com.
