When young ones think they might be falling for someone, they ask, “How do I know if it’s love?” With a twinkle in their eye and a knowing smile, their elder responds with, “You’ll know.”
Now I get it. I knew immediately. Moments after I entered a friend’s crowded dining room, I heard the whispers: “Have you tried it yet? It’s amazing.” Each person to arrive was grabbed by the elbow and directed to it: my greatest love of all that once-in-a-lifetime-love poems are written about, my one true love.
It was served alongside cold shrimp with cocktail sauce; a shrimp cocktail situation, if you will. But next to the ketchup sauce was a vibrant green concoction in an innocuous tiny Tupperware container. I swiped a rubbery, room-temperature shrimp through the green and popped it in my mouth. Fireworks. Just like they talk about.
It took no time to find the maker of this masterpiece. She was new in town, of course, bringing fresh dishes and perspectives. She simply said it was cilantro chimichurri, was glad I liked it and gave a general “settle down with the compliments” vibe. The crowd was wowed.
After a few days of research, I landed on a simple cilantro chimichurri recipe that has quite simply changed everything. A few simple ingredients are tossed in the food processor; moments later, a sauce is born that has the potential to elevate everything it touches. It makes boring healthy food exciting. The day I made it, I used a heavy hand to drizzle baked salmon. The next morning, it was scrambled eggs. Then sauteed veggies. I don’t want to go another day without it in my life, making me the best me I can be.
The one teeny drawback is that cilantro isn’t in season right now due to its affinity for cool weather. But you can plant seeds for a fall crop. I’ll be planting lots to help support my new habit. Until then, you can join me in buying big bunches of cilantro at our local Hispanic markets.
Only one recipe today — because it’s all you need. Enjoy.
Cilantro chimichurri
2 cups of fresh cilantro (stems and leaves) about 1 large or 2 small bunches
3 cloves of garlic, peeled
1/4 of a small red onion, peeled and cut into chunks
2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 cup olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
In a blender or food processor, add the cilantro, garlic, onion, pepper, oregano, vinegar and 1/2 of the olive oil. Pulse to mince the ingredients. Add the remaining olive oil and gently stir to combine. Transfer the sauce to a mason jar, store in the fridge and let it sit 20 minutes at room temperature before serving.
Source: braziliankitchenabroad.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.