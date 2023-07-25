Of three things I am currently certain: It is July; it’s too hot for too many days in a row; corn is ready.
If you’re not in tune with the growing season, then the plentiful roadside stands are a dead giveaway. Sheets of plywood spray-painted with the words “SWEET CORN” will direct you to the nearest pickup bed full of corn, likely picked fresh that morning. These roadside stand folks will also have melons without a doubt, and maybe peppers if you’re lucky. They all come out for the heat, bless them.
A lifetime ago, I worked in a soap factory in Kansas City. It was super fun, and full of cool ladies who brought their dogs to work and held Friday happy hours. Mayhem ensued, which came with great memories. The reason I bring this to you, dear reader, is so you will understand the climate in which I prospered at a tender age. The B.M. (Before Motherhood) period made me a real adult.
A young lady I worked with would often pop down the road and come back with a styrofoam cup filled with warm, corny goodness. This soap factory was mere moments from “the boulevard,” which is officially named Southwest Boulevard, and is home to some of the Midwest’s finest Hispanic food. All I knew was that this lady was coming into work in the afternoons with a steaming styrofoam cup of the most amazing creamy, spiced corn. This heaven in styrofoam was elote. In a cup.
Fast forward to a beach vacation P.M. (Post-Motherhood), where there was a cup-of-corn vendor. Be still, my heart. Each bite had just enough sand in it that when my daughter talks about this beach corn 10 years later, she remembers it was gritty. We still ate every bite. It was that good.
These days I don’t miss an opportunity for elote. At Food Truck Fridays, you can generally find me there before the lines get too long, under a shade tree, corn cob slathered in mayonnaise, hot sauce and cheese in hand, always wishing I had more napkins. So when you see corn piled high at the farmers market or in the bed of a pickup truck, buy a dozen. There’s just this small window when corn can be enjoyed fresh. It makes all the difference. The time is now.
I picked up some ears at the Carthage Farmers Market on Saturday, and they were gorgeous. There were a couple of worms found during the shucking, but not much damage. As icky as they are, I figure it’s always good to have a critter living on your food. If it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for me and mine.
Find corn. Shuck it. Admire the shiny, firm kernels. Make elote.
Elote in a cup
4 ears of corn (husked)
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
¼ cup mayonnaise
⅓ cup cotija cheese
2 cloves garlic, minced (optional)
½ teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon Tajin seasoning
½ teaspoon chili powder
2 tablespoon chopped cilantro
1 medium lime, quartered
Brush shucked corn with melted butter and grill over high heat until slightly charred, rotating as needed. Or place corn in a grill basket and cook over the stove. Once the corn is toasted, cut the kernels off the cob and place into a bowl. Stir mayonnaise into the corn and any remaining butter. Top with cheese. Season the corn with the salt, Tajin and chili powder, tasting along the way, making sure not to overseason. Serve with chopped cilantro, lime wedges and hot sauce on the side.
This recipe is adapted from hildaskitchenblog.com.
Black bean and corn salad
¼ cup fresh lime juice
3 tablespoons avocado oil
1 small garlic clove, grated
½ teaspoon cumin
¾ teaspoon sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1½ cups cooked black beans, drained and rinsed
Kernels from 2 ears fresh corn (raw), about 1½ cups
1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and diced
½ cup chopped cilantro (with stems), plus more leaves for garnish
½ to 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced, or 1 serrano, sliced
⅓ cup diced red onion
3 tablespoons cotija cheese
1 ripe, firm avocado, pitted and diced
2 tablespoons toasted pepitas, optional
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the lime juice, avocado oil, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper.
Add the black beans, corn, red pepper, cilantro, jalapeño and red onion and toss to coat.
Fold in the cheese and avocado and season to taste. Sprinkle with cilantro leaves and toasted pepitas, if desired.
Source: loveandlemons.com
