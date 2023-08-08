We are a nation divided. Either you grow squash or you don’t. There is no gray area.
One doesn’t simply grow “a” summer squash or zucchini like I grew “an” eggplant. If you are successful at growing squash, meaning the plant survived to make fruit, then you grew many squashes. Several squashes. A multitude of squash both great and small.
These successful squash growers are generous with their bounty. You know this because there are piles of squash available for the taking at your church, your place of business and perhaps your neighbor’s front porch. Those who grow copious amounts of squash are givers, and we non-squash growers are grateful.
I gave it a go many times until I gave up. I’m almost at peace with this decision, but the wound of many years of trying isn’t quite healed, which really just means there is still hope. The problem lies in the dreaded squash beetle. Their creepy gray bodies bore into the stem of the plant, and before you even know what’s happening, it’s too late. I hear squash success without chemicals relies heavily on crop rotation and luck.
I’ve left it to the lucky ones for years. Take my money. I’m happy to buy summer squash and zucchini from those who know what they’re doing. And I never pass up an opportunity to accept a squash gift. It’s high in vitamin A and fiber, and when grated, it disappears into lots of dishes. I add it to just about everything. The flavor is mild, so it goes sweet or savory. Squash will be whatever you want it to be.
When I’m not trying to hide it in dinner dishes, my go-to method of preparation is to chop and saute yellow squash and zucchini together with onions. Season with a little salt and pepper, maybe some Italian seasoning and Parmesan, and you’re good to go. If I’ve been gifted with a true bounty, I grate it and pop it in the freezer to be used in soups or anything else.
Try these recipes with summer squash and zucchini, however you can get your hands on them.
Vegetarian layered tortilla casserole
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, diced
2 bell peppers, diced
1 large zucchini, diced
2 ears corn, shucked, kernels stripped
1 ½ cups cooked black beans
Enchilada sauce
9 to 12 tortillas (flour or corn)
6 scallions, thinly sliced
1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped
8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, grated
In a large sauté pan over high heat, add the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. When it shimmers, immediately add the diced onions and bell peppers. Season with a pinch of salt. Turn heat down to medium. Sauté for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring often to ensure the vegetables are not burning. When the vegetables are soft, add the zucchini, season with a pinch of salt, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes more, just until the zucchini loses its rawness. Finally, add the corn, season with a pinch of salt and cook for a minute more. Turn off the heat.
Add the black beans to the skillet and stir to combine. Season with salt to taste.
Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with a thin layer of the enchilada sauce, roughly 3/4 cup. Arrange a single layer of tortillas over sauce, trimming edges to fit.
Scatter a handful each of cilantro and scallions over the tortillas. Spoon a layer of the vegetable-bean mixture over top. Sprinkle a layer of cheese over top. Spoon a layer of sauce over top and use the back of a spoon to spread it out. Repeat the layering: tortillas, herbs, veg+beans, cheese, sauce, until you have three — or four, if you wish — layers of tortillas.
Spoon a thin layer of sauce over the final layer of tortillas. Scatter a final layer of herbs over top. Add a final layer of cheese.
Bake enchiladas in the middle or top rack of oven until the cheese topping bubbles and browns in spots, 15-25 minutes. Garnish with more fresh cilantro and scallions if you wish. Let rest 10 minutes before cutting and serving.
Source: alexandracooks.com
Easy sauteed squash
2 tablespoons olive or avocado oil
4 medium yellow squash, diced
1/2 white or yellow onion, diced
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Add oil to a skillet on medium heat. Once oil is hot add diced squash and onion to skillet. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes without stirring. Then stir. Season with salt, garlic powder, and basil.
Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, for another 5 to 8 minutes or until squash is tender.
Source: thewholecook.com
