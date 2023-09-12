Margherita pizza has its own brand of charm, for sure. I’ve always dismissed it as simple: cheese pizza meant for children and adults who eat like them. Harsh, I know. I’m working on it.
Margherita pizza is an ideal example of how simplicity doesn’t have to mean plain or boring. Margherita pizza is certainly neither. It’s bursting with flavor from high-quality, minimal ingredients. You simply can’t argue with that.
This style of pizza is traditionally Neapolitan, as in hailing from Naples, Italy. The crust is thin and chewy but rises to great, fat heights on the sides, remaining chewy despite a bit of char here and there. It’s magnificent.
The sauce is, you guessed it, simple. Crushed tomatoes, always preferably San Marzano, are stirred together with a little garlic and olive oil. Done. Spread it.
As a diehard pile-it-on supreme pizza lover, Margherita pizza toppings are seriously sparse. Fresh mozzarella and basil leaves, along with a sprinkle of Parmesan, and that’s it. It’s challenging to stop myself from adding all of the other toppings I love so much. No olives? No artichoke hearts? No onions, mushrooms, peppers or sausage? Really? Really. Are you sure? I’m sure. Proceed.
The flavor and texture are just right. As if they were made to be together. The tomato tang, pungent basil and soft, subtle mozzarella. Beautiful.
This is a labor of love. Follow the instructions for pizza perfection.
Best homemade Margherita pizza
2½ cups (300 g) unbleached all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
½ teaspoon active dry yeast
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
7 ounces warm water
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Sauce:
1 cup pureed or crushed canned San Marzano tomatoes (or canned Italian plum tomatoes)
2-3 fresh garlic cloves grated with a microplane or pressed
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil plus more for drizzling
2-3 large pinches of kosher salt to taste
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Toppings:
2-3 tablespoons finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving
7 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese (not packed in water) cut into ½-inch cubes
5-6 large fresh basil leaves plus more for garnishing
Prepare pizza dough: In a medium bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, sugar, yeast and salt. Add the warm water and olive oil, and stir the mixture with a wooden spoon until the dough just begins to come together.
Scrape the dough onto a well-floured countertop and knead the dough for three minutes. It should quickly come together and begin to get sticky. Dust the dough with flour as needed It should be slightly tacky, but should not be sticking to your countertop. After about 3 minutes, the dough should be smooth, slightly elastic and tacky. Lightly grease a large mixing bowl with olive oil, and place the dough into the bowl.
Cover the bowl with a kitchen towel (or plastic wrap) and allow the dough to rise in a warm, dry area of your kitchen for 2 hours or until the dough has doubled in size.
Place the pizza steel (or stone) on the second-to-top rack of your oven (roughly 8 inches from the broiler element), and preheat the oven and steel (or stone) to 550 degrees for a minimum of 1 hour. If your oven does not go up to 550 or you are using a delicate pizza stone, 500 degrees is OK.
As the oven is preheating, assemble the ingredients. In a small bowl, stir together the pureed tomatoes, minced garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, pepper and salt. Set aside another small bowl with the cubed mozzarella cheese (pat the cheese with a paper towel to remove any excess moisture). Set aside the basil leaves and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese for easy grabbing.
Separate the dough into two equal-sized portions. It will deflate slightly, but that is OK. Place the dough on a large plate or floured countertop, cover gently with plastic wrap, and allow the dough to rest for 5 to 10 minutes.
Assemble the pizza: Sprinkle the pizza peel with a tablespoon of cornmeal and a dusting of all-purpose flour. Gently use both hands to stretch one ball of pizza dough into roughly a 10-inch circle. The edges of the dough can be slightly thicker, but make sure the center of the dough is thin. Gently transfer the dough onto the pizza peel or baking sheet.
Drizzle or brush the dough lightly with olive oil. Using a large spoon, add roughly ½ cup of the tomato sauce onto the pizza dough, leaving a ½-inch or ¾-inch border on all sides. Use the back of the spoon to spread it evenly and thinly. Sprinkle a tablespoon of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese onto the pizza sauce. Add half of the cubed mozzarella, distributing it evenly over the entire pizza. Using your hands, tear a few large basil leaves, and sprinkle the basil over the pizza. At this point, I’ll occasionally stretch the sides of the dough out a bit to make it even thinner. Gently slide the pizza from the peel onto the heated baking stone. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes, or until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbling and caramelized and the edges of the pizza are golden brown. Note: If you’re looking for more color, finish the pizza under the low or medium broil setting, but watch it carefully.
Remove the pizza carefully from the oven with the pizza peel, transfer to a wooden cutting board or foil, drizzle the top with olive oil, some grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and chiffonade of fresh basil. Slice and serve immediately and/or prepare the second pizza.
Recipe adapted from abeautifulplate.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.