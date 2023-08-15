Peppers are aplenty right now, so do take action. They love heat, and production has been booming.
I intended to grow just one jalapeno plant, but ran out of space in the garden and then decided I would procure my peppers elsewhere. This plan worked out in my favor because I heard word down the family text pipeline that my uncle had some jalapenos in need of a good home. A gallon-sized bag, you say? Well, sure! I never decline a vegetable gift, as I do love a challenge.
Once faced with this gallon bag of smallish jalapenos, I admit I did have some regret. Well, not regret so much as a feeling of, “What have I done? Why do I always do this? What am I going to do with this many jalapenos? But, man, they’re pretty.” They sat in the fridge for a good week while I hemmed and hawed about what I would do with them. Then I snapped on my latex gloves and got to work.
By the by, we always wear gloves when we cut up hot peppers of any sort. This is not a question, nor an option. ‘Tis a statement. Wear some sort of glove. Let there be a barrier between your finger skin and the capsaicin ready to sear your eyeballs when you take out your contact lenses or touch any of your mucous membranes and/or sensitive skin you don’t even know is sensitive until you touch it with your fire fingers. Don’t be a hero. Glove up.
Pickled everything is my favorite, so I’m not sure why I even bothered marinating on what I would do with the bulk of the jalapenos. Of course I would pickle them — and I did. No regrets. I saved the largest jalapenos and stuffed them with a little cream-cheesy goodness alongside some mushrooms, but the vast majority are swimming in brine in the fridge, ready to bring a burst of spicy fresh flavor to everything.
Just know all jalapenos of the basic variety will eventually turn red when allowed to ripen on the plant. A fully ripened red jalapeno may be a skosh hotter than a lil’ baby green guy, but nothing out of the realm of a regular ol’ jalapeno. Personally, I love a mix. So pretty. Slice them in half lengthwise and scrape out the seeds and membrane to take heat down a notch.
Try these recipes with your jalapeno haul.
Quick 10-minute pickled jalapenos
- 1 cup white vinegar
- 1 cup water
- 2 cloves garlic, smashed
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 7-8 jalapeno peppers, thinly sliced
Combine the vinegar, water, garlic, sugar and salt in a medium pot and bring to a boil. Add jalapeno slices, stir and remove from heat. Let sit for at least 8 minutes, then use tongs to remove the jalapenos from the pot to a jar; cover with the brining liquid to fill the jar.
Store in the fridge for up to two months. Recipe source: gimmedelicious.com.
Watermelon cucumber jalapeno salad
- 4 cups seedless watermelon, rind removed and sliced in cubes
- 3 cups sliced English cucumbers
- 1 jalapeño pepper, de-seeded and diced
- 1 lime, juice and zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil (or mint), sliced
- Small pinch of sea salt
Prepare your ingredients. Place all the ingredients in a large bowl and gently toss to combine.
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least an hour prior to serving to allow the flavors to meld together. Best served cold. Recipe source: yayforfood.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.