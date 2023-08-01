It’s the hap-happiest season of all! Don your gay apparel, including sun hat, comfy shoes and sweat band, for Carthage’s Christmas in August has arrived. Marian Days 2023 is in full swing.
It’s hot. I hear you. And because we now have Vietnamese restaurants in Joplin, it crossed my mind that maybe it’s not worth it, what with the walking and the sweating and the crowds. It was but a fleeting thought, though, and a foolish one at that. Marian Days is a truly special event that we would be remiss in, well, missing. It comes but once a year.
Facts: There are authentic Vietnamese dishes available at Marian Days that you’re not going to find at our local Vietnamese eateries; mung bean popsicles are the best popsicles, and it’s not like you can just pop into the store and find them anywhere. Other places might have boba drinks now, but they don’t compare with enjoying them at Marian Days.
If the food isn’t enough to sway you, think of it as the social event of the year. You’ll run into at least a baker’s dozen familiar faces, and most you’ll want to share pleasantries with. Because birds of a feather flock together, great minds think alike, you are the company you keep, etc. Cool people like to go to Marian Days. You are cool people. Maybe you’ll even share a sticky hug or two. And it will be worth it because you’re in this together.
There are a few food tents to choose from, but you can also buy prepared grab-and-go food outside each tent. The tent from Port Arthur, Texas, is typically the easiest for first-timers because the menu is in English with pictures. Last year, a buffet was set up for the first time, which I loved because I got to try so many different things. But if you’re unsure, bun (rice noodle salad), pho (noodle soup) or banh mi (a big sandwich on a crusty baguette) are all reliably delicious choices to order off a menu.
Aside from the refreshing popsicles and boba drinks, there are also lots of other handheld treats like little plastic bags filled with frozen, sweet, homemade yogurt, meatballs on sticks and pandan waffles — a kid favorite because they’re waffles that are green, plus they’re delicious. Pandan is a tropical, fragrant plant used in cooking, much like vanilla extract. I also always try to find fried sesame balls. They have sweet bean paste inside, and I love them so. The need isn’t as urgent anymore, though, because I had some great ones at Pho-4-Ever in Webb City.
I always make sure to bring extra cash for the produce stand. They usually have dragon fruit, rambutan, lychee, jackfruit, durian, guava and more tropical fruits that we can find locally sometimes, but at Marian Days, they’re a sure thing.
Go this week, Wednesday through late Saturday to get the goods. If you choose not to go, visit one of our Vietnamese restaurants in solidarity and try this recipe for delicious, fresh spring rolls.
Most ingredients for Asian recipes can be found locally at Fox Farm Whole Food.
Vietnamese fresh spring rolls
2 ounces rice vermicelli
8 rice wrappers
8 cooked shrimp
2 leaves lettuce, chopped
3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh Thai basil
Sauce:
¼ cup water
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons white sugar
4 teaspoons fish sauce
1 clove garlic, minced
½ teaspoon garlic chili sauce
3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
1 teaspoon finely chopped peanuts
Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil; stir in noodles and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is tender yet firm to the bit, 3 to 5 minutes. Then, fill a large bowl with warm water. Dip one wrapper into the hot water for 1 second to soften. Lay wrapper flat; place 2 shrimp halves in a row across the center, add some vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cilantro and basil, leaving about 2 inches uncovered on each side. Fold uncovered sides inward, then tightly roll the wrapper, beginning at the end with lettuce. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
For the sauces: Mix water, lime juice, sugar, fish sauce, garlic and chili sauce in a small bowl until well combined. Mix hoisin sauce and peanuts in a separate small bowl. Serve spring rolls with sauces.
Source: allrecipes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.