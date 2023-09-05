There’s a reason why they say listen to your gut. It’s where our intuition lies, waiting to lead us in the right direction if we’ll only take a moment to tune in.
Tossing practicality aside over the long weekend, I followed my gut and some friends to Taos, New Mexico. We had a place lined up to stay but no other plans. There was a 12-hour drive to think it over after all. I knew one thing for sure: The food would be good. The gut wants what the gut wants.
New Mexico is known for chile-based cuisine, and for good reason. They know their way around the peppers that grow so perfectly in the region, roasting them to charred perfection and then including them in every single thing or pouring a sauce made from them over the top of every single thing. It was pepper perfection in every direction. Such a saucy place.
Most notable, though, is how the sauces are offered when ordering a meal. The server automatically asks, “Red, green or Christmas?” The first time I encountered this question, I like to think I was just bleary-brained from the whirlwind travel experience, but regardless, I know with certainty that I stared back blankly, desperately attempting to comprehend the words and how they fit into my meal. Luckily, I was able to snap out of it in time to make it known that I wanted both sauces. Christmas. Sheesh.
There’s also caribe sauce, which was a new one for me. Chile caribe means “crushed chile,” so the sauce isn’t smooth. It’s a rustic, deep red, coarsely ground sauce with some serious kick. It’s used to top dishes just like red, green or Christmas sauce, but it’s also used as a marinade, in carne adovada (an amazing pork dish) or combined with other spices to make a rub for meats.
Then there’s the spicy green sauce, and yes, that is its actual name. Served at an incredible eatery and sold in small jars at Taos farmers market, spicy green sauce is the crown jewel, the emerald if you will, of all the sauces. All I know is that it is made up of jalapenos (I suspect raw), cilantro, parsley, ginger and a touch of honey. I haven’t had a chance to experiment with measurements, so do with that information what you will. This is what I know: It was spicy, but not too spicy, and the color was a vivid, fresh green. It was created to top soups, but their customers want it on every single thing. I do too.
Try these recipes for a taste of Taos.
Green chile stew
12-15 Hatch green chilies (Anaheim will work too)
2 pounds pork shoulder
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1⁄2 cup onion, finely chopped
2 minced garlic cloves
1-2 jalapenos, diced (only necessary if using Anaheim chiles)
6 cups chicken broth
6 ounces beer (optional)
1⁄2 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
3 bay leaves
1⁄2 teaspoon cumin
1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes
3 large potatoes, cubed
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
Broil green chiles in the oven turning often to evenly darken skin, making sure they don't burn.
Remove from oven and cover with a dishcloth for 10 minutes to steam the skins off.
While the chiles are resting, cube the meat, sprinkle with salt and pepper and brown with onions and garlic in oil in a large pot for 5 minutes. Add jalapeno, broth, half a can of beer and spices, then bring to a simmer. Let simmer for 1 hour. Peel skin from chiles, chop and add to the pot, including the seeds. Let simmer for 30 minutes, then add the tomatoes and potatoes, and add a cup of hot water if needed. Simmer until potatoes are done.
Melt butter in a small skillet and add flour, cook for 2 minutes stirring constantly — add to the pot.
Source: food.com
Carne Adovada (New Mexico-Style Pork With Red Chiles)
4 whole dried ancho chiles, seeds and stems removed
4 whole dried pasilla chiles, seeds and stems removed
1 quart (32 ounces) homemade or store-bought low-sodium chicken stock
1/2 cup raisins
1 cup frozen orange juice concentrate
3 whole chipotle chiles canned in adobo
2 tablespoons white vinegar
2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
3 pounds boneless pork shoulder, trimmed and cut into 2-inch thick cubes
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 medium onions, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
6 medium cloves garlic, minced (about 2 tablespoons)
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 tablespoon ground cumin
3 bay leaves
Kosher salt
Corn tortillas, cilantro, diced onions, lime wedges and queso fresco for serving (optional)
Add dried chiles to large heavy-bottomed Dutch oven or stock pot and cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until slightly darkened with intense, roasted aroma, 2 to 5 minutes. Do not allow to smoke. Add chicken stock, raisins, orange juice concentrate, chipotles in adobo, white vinegar and fish sauce. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce to a bare simmer, and let cook until chiles are totally softened, about 15 minutes. Blend into a smooth puree using an immersion blender or by transferring to a countertop blender. Set aside.
Carefully pat pork cubes dry with paper towels or a clean kitchen towel. Heat vegetable oil in a large heavy-bottomed Dutch oven over high heat until smoking. Add pork all at once and spread evenly over bottom surface. It's OK if not all the pork is touching the bottom or if the pan is crowded. Cook without moving until bottom surface is well browned, about 8 minutes. Transfer pork to a cutting board and set aside. Add onions and garlic to Dutch oven and cook, stirring frequently, until softened and beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Add oregano and cumin and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Add chile mixture to Dutch oven and stir to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom. Add bay leaves along with the pork and any accumulated juices. Bring to a boil then reduce to a bare simmer. Cover, leaving lid slightly ajar, and cook, stirring occasionally until pork chunks break apart when you apply pressure with a spoon, about 2 hours.
Sauce should be thick, with a consistency almost like ketchup. If too thin, increase heat to a light simmer and cook, stirring frequently, until reduced to the desired consistency. Season to taste with salt. Serve pork with corn tortillas, cilantro, diced onions, lime wedges and queso fresco.
Source: seriouseats.com
