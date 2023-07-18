A recent soliloquy on stir-fry made me realize it’s a dish I have a lot of thoughts about. And by “soliloquy,” I really mean that I was mumbling to myself in front of the open fridge realizing I could once again throw together a marvelous dinner from a kitchen desperate for a shopping trip.
First, the cooking apparatus: the wok. Much like chopsticks, we don’t necessarily need it to prepare and eat dinner, but it certainly lends an air of authenticity to the meal. And if you enjoy the process of cooking and eating, then you understand going above and beyond necessity simply for enjoyment.
On the subject of authenticity, I’ve got to backpedal a smidge: Sometimes I oven-roast the veggies that will go in the stir-fry. I know, I know. The shame. I do it when I’m trying to rush life along by multitasking. Roasting the vegetables in the oven while the protein sizzles in the wok makes things come together quickly in the end, and I have time to move the garden hose around outside to its various soaking spots. Throw the lightly roasted veggies in the wok with the cooked protein, add a dash of this and that to make a sauce and/or seasoning situation, and done.
Stir in plump noodles or cooked brown rice for whole-grain carb filler, or grated cauliflower or cabbage for more of a veggie vibe. This is the perfect time of year to plan stir-fry around what’s ready in the garden. Or you can always pop by a farmers market or root around in the back of the crisper drawer. Will it stir-fry? Yes, it will.
My most recent run at stir-fry was a delightful surprise, packed with garden-fresh bok choy. The bok choy resurrection was also a delightful surprise, as it was eviscerated by worms when it was just tiny, baby bok choy. I was sure the lacelike leaves leftover were done for, but no. The bok choy rose again with gusto, and it is glorious.
As far as protein, eggs are a great choice to add to stir-fry when you don’t have thawed meat, or any meat, or don’t want to use meat. Stir- fry doesn’t care if you use meat, eggs, tofu, edamame or any protein at all. But I strive for balance in a meal, and stir-fry is kind of a one-wok wonder, so I add protein. Eggs are a simple choice. Crack a few in with some sesame oil and give them a little scramble with a chopstick. Toss everything together. Dinner’s ready. Let’s go, people.
Try this recipe with your own bok choy, or substitute kale, spinach or another leafy green. Add other veggies with wild abandon; make more sauce if needed. A summer stir-fry awaits.
Chicken and bok choy stir-fry
1 pound boneless skinless breasts diced into ½-inch pieces
1 tablespoon cornstarch
6 cups thinly sliced bok choy (about 1 head)
1-2 jalapenos seeded and minced (about 2-4 tablespoons)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced or grated
2 large garlic cloves, minced
Sauce:
¼ cup soy sauce
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
2 teaspoons brown sugar
In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, vinegar and brown sugar. Set aside. In a medium bowl, combine the chicken with the garlic, ginger and cornstarch. Stir or toss to coat.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, warm the oil and add the chicken mixture. Toss to coat and spread the pieces across the bottom of the skillet. Sear the pieces and turn as needed. Cook, stirring occasionally until lightly browned and barely cooked through, about 6-7 minutes.
Add the bok choy and jalapeno and continue cooking, tossing with tongs or stirring constantly for about a minute, just until the bok choy is wilted. Add the soy sauce mixture and toss well to coat. Cook for about 2 minutes, just until the sauce thickens. Serve over rice if desired.
Recipe adapted from barefeetinthekitchen.com.
