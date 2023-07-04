Through the trial and error of living life, I know for sure that I would rather do too much than not enough. For example, I would rather be overdressed for an occasion than feel schleppy, and I would rather make homemade food for a potluck even in a sea of packaged potato salads. I am comfortable caring too much.
If that sounds arrogant, as if others don’t care enough, just know that the price to be paid for caring too much is crushing disappointment. We should perhaps strive for a nice, casual indifference.
Alas, I couldn’t deny my delight when my teenager was invited to a sleepover where finger foods were requested and instead of asking me to pick up a barrel of cheese balls (which has definitely happened before), she devised a plan to make pie crust bites topped with lemon curd and candied clover flowers. Homemade pie crust. Homemade lemon curd. Clover flowers from the front yard brushed with sugar water and dried to crisp, crystalized, sweet perfection. She even popped out to the garden for fresh mint to garnish. Over. The. Top. I am so proud.
In the throes of the teenage years, we are allowed these small victories. Despite the mess that came along with the homemade pie crust (the counter, the floor, the flour!), homemade lemon curd (fridge full of bald lemons) and paintbrush hardened with sugar, it’s all worth it.
When being “extra,” it’s really all about having the confidence to push on through. Fake it ‘til you make it, or just recognize that you’ve done something great and you are excited to share it. This goes for if you make up your own concoction with yard clippings like Laura Ingalls Wilder, or you follow a recipe to a T. Own it. Go forth and shine.
Try this lemon curd recipe for some fresh summer zing. Top pie crust bites, crackers or cookies with a dollop and a mint leaf to wow your audience. Or enjoy it while standing in front of the open fridge with a spoon and no cares. It can be as fancy as you want it to be.
Easy lemon curd
- 3 large eggs
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- Pinch of fine sea salt
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, from 1 medium lemon
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice, from 3 lemons, strained
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a medium saucepan, combine eggs, sugar, zest and a pinch of salt. Whisk vigorously until well combined, frothy and lightened in color. Whisk in lemon juice until blended. Add butter pieces and set the pot over low heat, whisking constantly until the butter is melted and the mixture is thickened (7-9 minutes). The lemon curd will thicken around 160-170 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you see it start bubbling, let it gently simmer for a few seconds then remove it from the heat at around 175-180 F on a thermometer. When it's ready, it should coat the back of a spoon without running when you pull your finger across the spoon.
Strain the mixture through a fine sieve (if you stir in the sieve with the whisk, it will push the mixture through the sieve faster). Discard the solids left in the sieve. Stir in vanilla extract. Let the mixture cool to room temperature then store covered in the refrigerator to fully set.
Source: natashaskitchen.com
