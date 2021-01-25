Amazon has begun hiring up to 300 workers for a "delivery station" in the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park, near the intersection of Interstate 44 and Interstate 49. The jobs will be part-time, but pay $15 per hour and flexible scheduling will be offered.
It is the second large operation by Amazon for Southwest Missouri.
"It looks like Amazon is taking over the old Frito-Lay center in the industrial park," said Bubba Evansco, outreach coordinator for the Workforce Investment Board of Southwest Missouri. "They are calling it a logistics facility."
Frito-Lay had a distribution site at 3002 Prigmore Ave.
Evansco said hiring is underway, and Amazon will be interviewing two days per week for the next 12 weeks, looking for people to sort goods received at the operation.
Amazon lists the jobs as "delivery station team member," and on its website said workers "will get packages ready for their final destination."
According to the job description, employees will:
• Use technology like smartphones and handheld devices to sort, scan and prepare orders for delivery.
• Build, wrap, sort and transport pallets and packages.
• Receive truck deliveries.
On its site, Amazon said qualified individuals must have a high school diploma or equivalent, be 18 years old, be able to lift up to 49 pounds, stand or walk for extended periods of time, and be able to frequently push, pull, squat, bend and reach, as well as manage the receiving of truck deliveries. Evansco said Amazon is not hiring drivers.
"By the middle of February, they want to have everything up and moving," he said.
He also said the number of jobs could go up to as high as 400.
People can apply at jobs.mo.gov and at sectorready.org/jobfest. Evansco said applications must be done online, and applicants will be scheduled for a job interview afterward.
Last fall, Amazon announced plans to open a distribution center in Republic. The center, which is expected to open this year, will create more than 500 full-time jobs, Gov. Mike Parson said. The 1.3 million-square-foot distribution center and warehouse is at Route MM and Sawyer Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.