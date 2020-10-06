The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Brexlee Greenlee.
The patrol said the child was abducted this morning from the 1900 block of Main Street in Carthage. A black Chevrolet Malibu, license plate LE5F5G, was last seen on Missouri Highway 249, southbound from Webb City. The child was last seen with Chelsea Greenlee, 27, who was wearing a black Kansas Jayhawks shirt, the patrol said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Carthage Police Department at 417-237-7200.
