A 26-year-old man from Anderson has been charged with assaulting a police officer and other offenses during the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters.
Chancelor N. Taylor was arrested Thursday on a felony count of assaulting a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with the intent to disrupt government business, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and committing an act of violence in a Capitol building or grounds.
Taylor, who made an initial appearance on the charges in a federal court in Missouri, is being prosecuted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
According to an FBI special agent's statement of facts supporting the complaint filed in court, Taylor was wearing a shirt with the words "Stop the Steal" printed on the back when he charged a line of officers holding protective shields to form a barrier guarding the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol.
The statement reads: "Multiple rioters, including Taylor, suddenly rushed at the line of police officers standing on the stairs. The rioters used their bodies to physically push into the officers' shields, and one rioter pointed a long stick at officers while another waved a golf club at them. Taylor ran toward the officers and barreled into the line with his shoulder, hitting one of the officers' shields."
The officer pushed Taylor back. He fell to the ground but regained his footing and continued his effort to get past the police line. Some of the rioters attempted to restrain him as police used pepper spray, and Taylor was forced to retreat down the steps. At which point, he purportedly turned and shouted at the officers: "I hope you all ... die."
FBI investigators spoke with Taylor on three occasions following the riot in which his image was captured on photos taken that day, and he admitted that he is the man depicted in those photos, according to the special agent's statement.
Taylor purportedly allowed investigators to inspect his cellphone and confirm that he was in Washington on that date, and also provided the shirt he was pictured wearing and the backpack he was carrying to investigators.
Since the riot 21 months ago, more than 1,100 people have been charged with offenses related to the breaching of the Capitol. Taylor is one of about 400 charged with assaulting or impeding a law enforcement officer.
