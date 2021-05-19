PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County man took a plea deal this week on felony assault charges he picked up tangling with a police officer who tried to arrest him on warrants a year ago along Indian Creek in Anderson.
Darin J. Eubanks, 29, of Anderson, entered an Alford plea Tuesday in McDonald County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree assault of a special victim, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and escape in a plea agreement.
The plea deal calls for concurrent sentences of 10 years on the assault, four years on both the resisting arrest and escape counts and three years for the armed criminal action. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial.
Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain pending a June 1 sentencing hearing.
An Anderson city police officer responded July 28 to a report of two people "shooting dope" at Anderson Beach, a swimming area on Indian Creek and made contact with Eubanks and a female companion, Tonya Dickson.
A probable-cause affidavit states that when the officer learned who Eubanks was and that he had a probation violation warrant, he attempted to detain him. But Eubanks pulled away from him and started to run. The officer caught him and took him to the ground in an effort to get handcuffs on him, according to the affidavit.
In the struggle, the officer's police vest was pulled off him and Eubanks punched and elbowed him in the face and head. The affidavit states that Dickson then rushed the officer and tried to pull him off Eubanks.
When Eubanks stuck his thumb in the officer's eye and started to run again, the officer fired his stun gun twice to stop him. Recovering each time, Eubanks wrested the stun gun from the officer and discharge it into his rib cage.
The officer recovered the stun gun, threw it out of Eubanks' reach and drew his firearm as another police officer arrived. According to the affidavit, the two officers eventually detained Eubanks and Dickson, although Eubanks continued to resist by kicking and damaging the door of the patrol vehicle in which he was placed.
Dickson, who also was charged with felony resisting arrest, has a hearing scheduled in July.
