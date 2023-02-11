ANDERSON, Mo. — An Anderson police officer is using his off-duty hours to make a difference for folks in need of heat during the winter and air conditioning in the summer.
Kyle Hackworth, who also works for the Lanagan Police and McDonald County Sheriff’s departments, said it started in the summer of 2022 when he realized how many families were confronted with the scorching summer heat and had no way to keep their children or elderly family members cool. So he started “Families In Need.”
With the help of his wife, Breanna, and others over the past eight months, they have helped over 30 families in McDonald and Newton counties as well as in Northeast Oklahoma find a solution to heating and cooling problems.
Hackworth said the reasons vary, but most simply cannot afford repairs when when their heaters or air conditioners break.
“Sometimes they don’t have a heating or air unit at all or were using wood heat and something went out,” he said.
“We as a community rely on our neighbors to assist us,” he said. “We all have times that we need a helping hand.”
The program provides AC window units in the summer and space heaters in the winter. There are also two heat and air technicians who work with the program to check units when people request assistance, and they do this for free. If a problem is found that can be repaired easily, the labor is free, and the parts are paid through the Families in Need program when plausible.
Those seeking help do have to go through an application process to demonstrate need.
Hackworth said, “We ask the following questions: Do you have an alternative heat source? Are there kids in the residence, and are there any elderly adults in the home? We do a background check on social media and check mutual friends on character.”
The program is not set up as a nonprofit yet, and has been purchasing the needed units or parts through the generosity of those in the area. However, Hackworth, with help of his brother, Bill, are working on establishing Families in Need as a 501(c)(3) this year.
He hopes the program will grow and that it will be able to help residents with larger cost items such as propane or even completely new units in the future.
“People need help and are scared to ask others for help because they might be made fun of or looked down on,” Hackworth said. “If we can change that mentality and show that it is OK to ask for help and people are out there who will answer that call and get them their basic needs to keep them safe,” Hackworth said. “I think paying it forward has a domino effect and will help those in need, plus, it shows the communities, that no matter what … we can rely on our neighbors to help us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.