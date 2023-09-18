City animal control officers came upon an abuse case responding to a report this past weekend.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said a man walking his dog Saturday in near Maiden Lane and 12th Street reported first smelling and then finding a black and white cat dead along a tree line.
Animal control officers responding to the report discovered a second dead cat in a plastic bag hanging in a tree near the other cat. Davis said the cause of the black and white cat's death was not readily apparent, but the white cat in the bag had been shot.
The matter remained under investigation Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.