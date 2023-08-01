Bill and JoAnn Brill of Joplin celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday. They were married July 31, 1953, at First Christian Church in Joplin.
Bill and JoAnn have three daughters: Teresa and Mike Jensen, of Rochester, Minnesota; Janice and Steve Dunaway, Joplin; and April and Bob Hagan, Joplin. They have five grandchildren.
They are members of Park Plaza Christian Church.
The family would welcome friends to send cards in honor of their special day to 3002 John Duffy Drive, Apartment 1015, Joplin, Mo. 64804.
