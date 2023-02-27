The Joplin Police Department announced Monday that memorial services will be held March 8 and 11 in honor of Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed who were fatally shot in line of duty a year ago.
Police Chief Sloan Rowland and others will speak of the heroic acts of Cooper, Reed and other officers at the service set for 10 a.m. March 8 in the department's Public Safety Training Facility at 5102 Swede Lane.
A second memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. March 11 at the same venue to honor Reed, who — in a final act of service — donated his organs so others could live. That ceremony is intended to honor that final act, with a special Joplin City Council proclamation establishing a "Jake Reed Day."
Both ceremonies will be open to the public.
Cooper, 46 and the father of two girls, served the department for the better part of 19 years, and Reed, 27, served for five years. They were fatally shot March 8, 2022, by 40-year-old Anthony Felix in the parking lot of the Northpark Crossing shopping center.
Officer Rick Hirshey, 54, was seriously wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police after a pursuit of the squad car Felix fled in and the cornering of the suspect near Ninth Street and Connecticut Avenue, where police Capt. William Davis shot and killed Felix.
Cooper died the day of the shooting. Reed died of his wounds three days later. Hirshey, who was shot in the face through the windshield of his police cruiser, was hospitalized for eight days and spent more than three months on medical leave recovering from the wound.
Cooper and Reed were responding to a 911 call from a manager of The Buckle store in the shopping center reporting a suspicious-acting man who had been in the business wearing a mask and was asked to leave after creating a scene with employees.
Reed contacted Felix first outside the store and asked him to sit on a curb while he gathered more information in a phone call placed to the store from his squad car. In the meantime, Cooper arrived on the scene and was talking to Felix when Reed stepped back out of his car and informed Felix that he was being placed under arrest.
In an ensuing struggle with the officers, Felix pulled out a concealed gun and shot Reed before turning and shooting Cooper in the head.
Felix is believed to have fired nine more shots at officers during his high-speed flight in Cooper's patrol car. A back wheel and tire of the vehicle fell off after he made a sharp turn onto Campbell Parkway, and he was forced to abandon the car moments later in the yard of a residence.
Felix, a homeless man who had served prison time in Arizona for an assault, then fled on foot with both his own weapon and an officer's gun in his hands. As several officers closed in on him, he shot Hirshey before Davis was able to step from his vehicle and end the rampage.
