Recent cold weather and frost on the ground signal that Old Man Winter is on its way, and there’s no better way to ring in the holidays than with annual Christmas parades.
Area communities throughout the region are gearing up for their holiday celebrations with floats, music and visits from Santa Claus.
Here’s the 2022 Christmas parade guide for the tri-state area:
Joplin
The 52nd annual Joplin Christmas parade will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Joplin. The parade route will begin at 15th and Main streets and run north to Second Street. This year’s theme is “Christmas in Candy-Land,” and parade entrants are encouraged to decorate their floats to match the theme.
Freeman Health System is the parade organizer and sponsor of the event. Funds generated by the 2022 Joplin Christmas parade will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which provides assistance to children from birth to 21 years of age in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Entry fees are $50 for for-profit organizations and $15 for nonprofit organizations, while schools and bands are free. Space is limited, and the last day to register is Nov. 25. You can register online at freemanhealth.com/christmasparade.
For more information about placing an entry in the 2022 Joplin Christmas parade, send an email to joplinchristmasparade@freemanhealth.com.
The following parades are listed in chronological order:
Pittsburg, Kansas
The 43rd annual Pittsburg Christmas parade is planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in downtown Pittsburg. The event is hosted by the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department.
The parade will take place between 2nd and 10th streets on Broadway in downtown Pittsburg.
There is no entry fee for organizations to participate. Categories may include floats, marching bands/dance groups, vehicles, animals/horses, or representatives may simply walk in the parade.
For more information, call 620-231-8310.
Neosho
The 2022 Neosho Christmas parade starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Neosho. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Through the Decades.”
This year’s parade is presented the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce and Griffith Motor Co. The parade line up begins at 3:30 p.m. and all entries must be in place by 4:30 p.m. Parade registration is now closed. The snow date will be Saturday, Dec. 10. There is no charge to participate. Several prizes will be awarded.
For more information, call 417-451-1925.
Miami, Oklahoma
Miami’s Route 66 Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Miami. The theme this year is “Christmas Movie Magic.” The event is organized by the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The parade entry fee is $20 through Nov. 23, and then it increases to $30. No parade entries will be accepted after Nov. 30. To register online, visit www.miamiokchamber.com.
For more information, call 918-542-4481.
Carl Junction
The Carl Junction Christmas parade presented by the Carl Junction Lions Club is slated for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, on Main Street. The parade’s them this year is “A Small Town Christmas.”
There is no fee, and preregistration is not required. Participants must bring their entries to Broadway Street in between the two elementary school buildings between 1 to 1:45 p.m. on parade day. Carl Junction Lions Club members will be present to direct entries to their spot.
The parade will end at the Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main St.
For more information, call 417-439-7724.
Carthage
The annual Carthage Christmas parade is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, at the Carthage Historic Square. This year’s theme is “Dreaming of a White Christmas.”
The parade route will begin at the corner of Chestnut and Main streets and end at Chestnut and Grant streets.
Parade applications are available at the Carthage Tech Center. Entry for businesses costs $30. Organizations are admitted free.
Seneca
Seneca’s annual Hometown Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Greenspace downtown. The theme this year is “Hometown Vintage Christmas.”
The parade is hosted by the Seneca Fire Auxiliary. Parade registration begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Bordertown Casino parking lot. The parade route will be the same as the Fourth of July parade.
There will also be free hot chocolate, cookies and pictures with Santa.
For more information, send an email to senecaaux@gmail.com.
Pierce City
The 69th annual Christmas parade in Pierce City begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, on Commercial Street.
The event is sponsored by the Pierce City Arts Council and the city. Parade entry applications are not required, and there is no deadline. Entrants are asked to show up between 3:30 and 5 p.m.
Traffic will be one way along the parade and staging route. Participants can travel on Myrtle Street, east onto Pierce, south onto Gibbs Avenue and toward Commercial Street. Volunteers will be on route to give directions.
For more information, contact Becky Golubski at 417-489-3041 or by email at beckygolubski39@yahoo.com.
Webb City
The Webb City Christmas parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, on Main Street.
Webb City High School Project Graduation is sponsoring the event. This year’s theme is “The Joy of Christmas.”
There is no registration fee. Floats will be judged on Most Creative, Best Christmas Spirit and Judge’s Favorite.
For more information, send an email to sfodor@wcr7.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.