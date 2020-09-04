The third annual Doggy Dive-In will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Schifferdecker Aquatic Center in Joplin. The event is hosted by the Joplin parks and recreation department and the Joplin Humane Society.
Dog owners are welcome to bring their pets to the pool before it is drained for the season. All breeds and sizes are welcome.
The event is limited to the first 25 registered dogs. Registration must be done in person at the Joplin parks and recreation office, 3301 W. First St. Residents must show a copy of their dog’s updated shot records.
The cost is $5 per dog. Registrants who bring a donation for the Joplin Humane Society will receive free admission.
Details: 417-625-4750, joplinparks.org.
