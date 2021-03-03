PITTSBURG, Kan. — An annual fundraiser for the Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg that’s typically a women's night out with themes and shopping at Memorial Hall is going all virtual this year due to the pandemic.
The 10th annual Bags to Riches event officially launched Wednesday for the Safehouse Crisis Center, a nonprofit that provides shelter and advocacy services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking.
Instead of a one-night event, more than 50 designer and gently used handbags will be up for bid online until 9 p.m. Tuesday. The theme is “Pajama Party,” and the agency is asking individuals for their best pajama pictures to post to the website for a chance to win a prize.
There will be a brand-new purse auction, along with gently used handbags, as well as a selection of raffle items. Raffle tickets are $10 for one or $20 for three. Winners will be announced Wednesday, March 10.
“We have some great raffle items, too,” said Brooke Powell, executive director of Safehouse Crisis Center. “We’ve got an automotive package where a local business will do a complete car detail along with installing a remote start, which is included. We have a pair of Gucci sunglasses.”
Safehouse is funded by state, federal and community grants, but this fundraiser helps fill in the gaps, Powell said.
“We originally planned to have a high-end, in-person event for our 10-year celebration, but we moved it online for now,” she said. “Maybe next year, we can do in-person, but we’ll see. We’re hoping this year will be as successful as we’ve had in the past.”
Community members donated the bags for the auction. Brand names include Kate Spade, Tori Burch and Patricia Nash. Local businesses have also stepped up to be sponsors. Powell said the community support has been incredible.
“Every year what we’ve raised has been a little bit different,” she said. “We haven’t set a goal this year because we don’t know what to expect, but the funds raised have made such an impact on our agency, the work that we do and the services we can provide.”
Proceeds for the center’s largest event will be used to serve men, women and children in Cherokee, Crawford, Bourbon, Labette, Linn, Montgomery and Wilson counties in Southeast Kansas. The nonprofit agency provides at no cost for victims of violence a wide range of services, including shelter, advocates, an on-staff therapist, as well as a child exchange and visitation center for instances like court orders.
“Once they’re in shelter, we can really help them set goals and rebuild their lives free of violence,” Powell said. “Our shelter can house all gender identities, and also, if they’re fleeing and need to bring their dog or cat with them, we have facilities for that too. We have clients who never need our shelter, so we work with them in the communities that we serve. We provide different services — personal advocacy, legal and medical advocacy, resources, a safety plan and support. It’s an opportunity for them to regain that control over their lives.”
At the start of the pandemic, experts and advocates warned that isolation could lead to a surge in domestic violence, making it easier for abusers to control their victims. This led many support agencies to evolve and adapt by exploring different ways for outreach.
Powell said hotline calls dropped dramatically when lockdown orders were first initiated because people were unable to seek help. But calls are starting to pick back up again.
“Just because there’s a pandemic, it doesn’t mean that violence stops," she said. "We knew it would be harder for them to reach out to us. They couldn’t make the excuse that they’re running over to a friend's house to pick something up because nobody was really going anywhere. Those opportunities to get away were really limited.”
Safehouse Crisis Center raised approximately $30,000 at last year’s event, which sold out with over 300 attendees. The event was held a few days before the onset of the coronavirus lockdown. The fundraiser has been growing over the past decade where ladies dress up to a fun theme, enjoy a fancy dinner and shop for handbags during live and silent auctions.
Maureen Huerter, president of the Safehouse board, said a board member heard about this type of auction in another state and had pitched the idea years ago. It was a much better fit than hosting monthly chili feeds, raffles and gift baskets, she said, and the first year was a great success.
“We had over 100 ladies, which we didn’t anticipate,” she said. “The auction went very well. We learned a lot. We didn’t have a theme that first year, but we started having themes like 'Kentucky Derby' or 'Great Gatsby.' Last year's theme was 'Back to the 70s.' It was a hit, and the ladies loved it.”
But bidding this year will be as easy as clicking a button. Monetary donations are also being accepted.
“No donation is too small,” she said. “Every donation makes an impact. Let’s say you donate $10. It can help a client with their copay at Walmart for a prescription they needed but couldn’t get until they fled from that situation. A $25 donation could help a client put gas in their car when they’re relocating. It costs us about $100 per night to shelter one victim of violence.”
