The annual Jeff Slama Chili Cook-off will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday in the multipurpose room at McAuley High School, 930 S. Pearl Ave.
A chili dinner will be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with all-you-can-eat chili and hot dogs. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger.
Proceeds will go toward the Jeff Slama Memorial Scholarship, named for a Joplin resident who was fatally wounded by a home intruder in October 2013. Slama was active in volunteer work following the 2011 tornado and was a strong supporter or Catholic education in the Joplin area.
