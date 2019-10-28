PITTSBURG, Kan. — The annual Gene DeGruson Memorial Lecture is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday in Special Collections at Axe Library on the campus of Pittsburg State University.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Leonard H. Axe Library for more than 20 years, the lecture is free and open to the public. It will be followed by a reception.
This year’s speaker is Casie Hermansson, a professor of English and modern languages whose presentation will be “Library Research and Publishing in the Internet Age.” Hermansson is the author of the recently published “Filming the Children’s Book: Adapting Metafiction” and “The Palgrave Handbook of Children’s Film and Television.”
