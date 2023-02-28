A number of freshman lawmakers from Southwest Missouri working in Jefferson City and Washington, D.C., will appear Saturday night at the annual Newton-Jasper Counties Lincoln Day Dinner.
Among them: U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison and state Sen. Jill Carter, both elected in November; Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, appointed by Gov. Mike Parson after Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate; and Treasurer Vivek Malek, appointed after the previous treasurer, Scott Fitzpatrick, was elected state auditor last fall. Also confirmed to attend is Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
"They will address the crowd briefly," said Nick Meyers, a longtime leader of Newton County Republicans who was reelected chairman of the Missouri Republican Party in January. "They also will be attendance where people can talk to them one on one."
Former Speaker of the Missouri House Tim Jones will be the keynote speaker. He served in the Missouri House from 2007-2015.
"He is on the radio now in Springfield and St. Louis," Myers said.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m.; the dinner begins at 6 p.m. at the Joplin Family Worship Center, 5290 E. Seventh St.
Webb City Mayor Lynn Ragsdale will be the master of ceremonies.
People who are interested in attending can go to joplinlincolnday.com to get more information, including details about tickets.
