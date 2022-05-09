Area residents can expect to see above-average temperatures with summerlike humidity as “anomalous heat” this week grips the South and Midwest, according to the National Weather Service.
A warm air mass sandwiched between two cold air masses will settle over the Joplin region, bringing high temperatures, high heat indexes and humidity, said Miles Langfeld, a meteorologist with the weather service station at Springfield.
“This is the first big heat wave of the year, and it certainly won’t be the last as we head into the summer,” he said.
Temperatures will reach near 90 this workweek in the Joplin region. These high temperatures typically don't arrive until summer. Joplin’s average high temperature in May is 77 degrees, according to weather service data.
“These maximum afternoon temperatures are more comparable to a day in July,” Langfeld said. “We also have southerly winds bringing in moisture from the Gulf that’s going to lead to some pretty high humidity. Our heat indexes will be high as well. It will feel more like it’s in the mid-90s because of all the moisture.”
The warmest days are forecast for Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures ranging to near 90 degrees daily, Langfeld said. Prolonged exposure to the heat and humidity can cause heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
“Be cautious of heat-related illnesses, stay hydrated and don’t be too strenuous with your work activities outside, and if you are, make sure to take several breaks in between,” Langfeld said.
There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. Langfeld said a pattern change this weekend could lower temperatures to near normal.
Heat-related illnesses
An extreme heat event — or heat wave— is a period of unusually hot weather, often combined with excessive humidity, that generally lasts two or more days.
If the body is unable to cool itself, this can cause heat exhaustion, which typically occurs when a person has been sweating profusely and not replacing fluids and electrolytes. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, nausea, thirst, weakness and heavy sweating. Get medical help immediately if the person is vomiting, developing confusion or is experiencing symptoms longer than one hour.
Heat cramps are muscular pains and spasms caused by heavy exertion. Heatstroke is life-threatening and results when a person's temperature control system shuts down, according to the American Red Cross.
Symptoms of a heatstroke include dizziness, confusion and losing consciousness. If medical attention is not sought immediately, it can result in death or permanent disability.
“Heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke can be serious for individuals who are unprepared,” said Stacy Burks, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri. “Heatstroke is the most serious medical condition caused by extreme heat. It requires immediate emergency treatment and can result in death without immediate medical attention.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more Americans are killed by extreme heat than any other weather event.
Burks offered tips from the American Red Cross on ways to safe during a heat wave:
• Schedule outdoor work and other activities carefully. Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it's coolest, such as morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.
• Cut down on exercise during the hottest part of the day.
• Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and sunscreen that says "broad spectrum" or "UVA/UVB protection."
• Drink plenty of fluids. Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink. Avoid sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic drinks. Avoid icy beverages because they can cause stomach cramps.
• Replace salt and minerals. Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from your body that need to be replaced. A sports drink or a snack can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.
• If your doctor limits the amount of water you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot. If you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure or other chronic conditions, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage.
