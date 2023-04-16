Applications for funding of Joplin area events to be held next year are now available from the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The grants are made in order to assist with marketing costs of events or attractions to increase the number of visitors to Joplin.
The grant applications must be submitted to the JCVB office by Tuesday, June 2.
Eligibility requirements, guidelines, and application format are available on the Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureaus website at www.VisitJoplinMO.com, or at the JCVB office on the first floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Potential applicants also can call the bureau's director, Patrick Tuttle, at 417-625-4789.
There is $140,000 allocated in the JCVB budget for grant programs, according to Tuttle.
After the submission deadline for the applications, the JCVB Advisory Board will meet in July to determine how the funds will be distributed.
During the board’s review, applicants will be invited to make a short presentation detailing their marketing plans and needs supporting their application. The Advisory Board forwards their recommendations to the Joplin City Council for final approval of the recommended grants and adoption into next year’s budget.
Grants are available for up to $25,000 and applications should include supporting documents for the amounts.
"The best use of these funds, by either an event or an attraction, is to expand their marketing reach into markets they may not otherwise be able to reach," Tuttle said. "Whether for an event or attraction, the stronger applicants will be those that can attract visitors from 70-plus miles outside of Joplin and generate an overnight stay or retain a visitor in the area for three hours or greater.”
Those who intend to file applications must attend one mandatory pre-application meeting that will provide more information about the grant program and any changes made to it for the year.
Meetings are offered at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, or 9 a.m. Thursday, May 4.
The grants are made from a 2% increase in the city's lodging tax approved by voters in 2000.
A public hearing on the grants will be conducted before the City Council makes the final determination on the best uses of the tax funds.
