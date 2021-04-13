Applications for grants totaling $160,000 are now being accepted by the Joplin Regional Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
Three grants worth $50,000 apiece are available from the Joplin foundation’s Philanthropic Society, a group of community members formed in 2018 that has awarded $225,000 in grants since its inception to address public issues.
One grant will be awarded during this cycle in each of the following categories:
• Safe Joplin, with priority given to projects that reduce violence, property crime and child abuse.
• Well Joplin, with priority given to projects to improve public health and access to health care.
• Ready Joplin, with priority given to projects to increase preschool enrollment.
"The Philanthropic Society looks favorably on grant requests that lay out a plan to find innovative and collaborative solutions that address these issues within Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction," said Pete Ramsour, foundation coordinator, in a statement.
Applications are due Monday, April 26. Finalists will be notified by Friday, May 14. Recipients will be announced in late June.
Another $10,000 is available through the Coover Regional Recovery Program, a partnership between the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Commerce Trust Co. It is supported by the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation.
This program will support recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the primary goals of the Coover Charitable Grantmaking program is to be flexible to respond to high-priority needs in our region,” said Jill Reynolds, senior vice president at Commerce Trust Co., in a statement. “The nonprofit community has worked tirelessly over the past year to help residents cope with the wide range of issues created by the pandemic. We are pleased to work with CFO affiliate leaders who are well positioned to identify local needs and the organizations responding to them.”
Applications will be available beginning Monday and are due by Sunday, May 9.
To begin the application process for either of the programs, go to cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. The programs are open to organizations with 501(c)(3) nonprofit or equivalent IRS status, such as civic, educational or faith-based groups.
