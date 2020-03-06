Hundreds of young archers will compete in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Shootout, set for Saturday in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University.
The Missouri Southern kinesiology department, a member of the Southwest Missouri Archery Alliance, is a co-host for the event, which is presented by the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program.
This marks the fourth year for the shootout to be held at the university. Between 700 and 800 students in fourth through 12th grade are expected to participate.
Doors will open at 7 a.m., and 3D flights will begin at 8 a.m. and bull’s-eyes at 9 a.m. Events will be offered in both the Leggett & Platt and Young gyms. An awards ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Cost for spectators is $3 at the door; admission is free for children 12 and younger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.