Area organizations and hundreds of volunteers carve time out of their Thanksgiving holiday every year in the spirit of giving to provide hot meals to anyone who needs a holiday dinner, fellowship or a helping hand.
Many agencies are continuing their Thanksgiving traditions but with to-go meals and deliveries that were implemented the first year of the pandemic.
JOPLIN
• The Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties will serve to-go meals at the front entrance to the shelter in Joplin starting at 11 a.m. Thursday at 320 E. Eighth St. in Joplin. Deliveries will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Lt. Marty Norris said they delivered over 200 meals last year, which is close to what they’re anticipating this go-round.
“We have volunteers who come in and offer to drive,” he said. “We map out the areas ahead of time, so they can take the meals out as hot as possible. We can’t do this without the volunteer base that we have. There’s a second set of volunteers who do the serving, and once we get all of the to-go meals out, we’ll feed people at the door. Anybody’s welcome to walk up and get a meal.”
Each meal will have turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, as well as donated dinner rolls and pies.
The dining area in the Joplin Salvation Army is closed this Thanksgiving due to the pandemic and in preparation for Christmas. The deadline to secure a delivery is Tuesday. Orders can be placed by calling 417-624-4528.
• Joplin First United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 501 W. Fourth St.
The meals are only available via pickup or drive-thru in the north parking lot due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Community volunteers have made the tradition a success with their help to purchase and prepare food, direct guests and deliver meals.
“This will be our 23rd year to host this meal,” the Rev. Marsha West Eichler said in a statement. “It creates a great opportunity to connect with our neighbors and the community.”
There is a limit of up to 10 meals per household. Deliveries can also be arranged in advance. Each meal consists of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, a dinner roll and dessert.
This will be the second year of the pickup/drive-thru meals, which was implemented in 2019 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Church volunteers will prepare about 800 meals and over 90 desserts in anticipation of the event.
The event is free and open to the public. Volunteers can sign up for shifts online at https://www.signupgenius. com/go/70a0d4da4af22a 0fe3-community1.
Joplin First United Methodist Church has been in ministry in the Joplin area for more than 149 years and continues to seek ways to offer compassion and hope to the community.
Details: 417-623-2796.
• Lucy’s Mexican Restaurant is hosting its third annual Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 842 S. Range Line Road in Joplin.
Free meals are open to anyone in need, students or people who have no place to go. It will be dine-in or carry-out.
Details: 417-691-8248.
CARTHAGE
• The Carthage Crisis Center is celebrating Thanksgiving with its annual meal distribution to those in need in the area. Deliveries will take place between 11 a.m. and noon Thursday.
The Crisis Center is turning 25 this year and continues to meet the needs of homeless men, women and families in Southwest Missouri.
The center typically provides over 400 Thanksgiving meals with help from dozens of volunteers. Meals will be delivered once again this year to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“As the fallout of the recent pandemic continues, loneliness becomes a profoundly serious issue,” Jim Benton, the center’s executive director, said in a statement. “We firmly believe that no one should feel all alone on Thanksgiving. It is a time to be joyful and give thanks.”
More than 30 volunteers will prepare and box up about 300 meals in the dining hall at the Crisis Center, and another 10 to 12 volunteers will deliver those meals to anyone who needs a meal on Thanksgiving Day. The meals are provided by donations from the Carthage area.
“Our volunteers will have the opportunity to go to homes and apartments to be sure that hungry people in the area are fed and that they see a smiling face,” Benton said. “Everyone will receive a five-course meal and a small gift from the Crisis Center.”
Each meal will have traditional items like turkey, ham, gravy, green bean casserole, rolls, butter and homemade pie.
The deadline to order meals is noon Wednesday.
Details: 417-358-3533.
NEOSHO
• Neosho’s Hope Kitchen, 219 E. Main St., will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for a sit-down meal, Director Desiree Bridges said.
It will be a traditional Thanksgiving meal that includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, a dinner roll and pumpkin pie. The event is free and open to the public.
Hope Kitchen is a Christ-inspired, community effort to feed the hungry. November marks its six-year anniversary in the community.
Details: 417-658-9208.
