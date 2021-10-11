The following federal contracts were announced by government agencies recently and awarded to companies operating in the area:
• Celltron, in Galena, Kansas, received a federal contract award for $112,743 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for electrical and electronic equipment components.
• Ducommun (formerly LaBarge), in Joplin, received a federal contract award for $34,560 from the Defense Logistics Agency for electrical and electronic equipment components.
• Walga Ross Group, in Joplin, was awarded a share of a $249 million construction contract for construction projects located primarily within the area of operations managed by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast. All work on this contract will be performed within the NAVFAC Southeast West area of operations, which includes Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.
• EaglePicher Technologies, in Joplin, won a federal contract award for $406,539 from the U.S. Navy, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for cartridge and propellant-actuated devices and components for work in Seneca.
• Quality Interconnect Systems, in Galena, Kansas, won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for electric wire and power and distribution equipment.
• Walga Ross Group, in Joplin, was awarded a $9.93 million contract from the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast for renovation of a building at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas.
