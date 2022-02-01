The following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Missouri in January:
• EaglePicher Technologies, of Joplin, won a federal contract award for $88,710 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for electrical and electronic equipment components.
• Empire District Electric Co., of Joplin, won a federal contract award for $578,340 from the Department of Veterans Affairs in Frederick, Maryland, for electric utility services.
• EaglePicher Technologies, of Joplin, won a federal contract award for $56,686 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for electric sire, and power and distribution equipment.
