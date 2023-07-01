There will be no shortage of Fourth of July fun in upcoming days in the Tri-State Area.
While some area cities, including Neosho, have already held events, many are still to come.
The events:
Joplin
Joplin’s annual July Fourth celebration is planned again this year by the city of Joplin and Missouri Southern State University to take place at Fred G. Hughes Stadium at MSSU.
Activities on the holiday are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. There is no admission fee to attend.
Food trucks that will set up outside the stadium are to begin selling food and beverages at 5:30 p.m. The stadium will open to the public at 7 p.m. Live music by The Mixtapes will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The fireworks show will launch at 9:45 p.m. It will be set to music, and those who want to hear the soundtrack can tune radios to the MSSU station, 88.7 KXMS.
Seating will be available on the west-side stadium bleachers and in the grass around the field for those who wish to bring blankets or folding chairs. The north end zone and the east side of the stadium will be closed.
No one will be allowed to get on the football field turf, city officials said.
Visitors may bring their own food and water as well as seat cushions, folding chairs, blankets and strollers.
Items that will not be permitted on the grounds are personal fireworks, alcohol, grills, pets except for service animals and tobacco products.
Carl Junction
The traditional Fourth of July Parade is planned again this year at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
There is no cost and anyone may participate. Entries are asked to arrive between 8:30 and 9 a.m. between Pennell and Broadway. Parade entry numbers will be available at the red tent set up there.
All participants will line up between the Carl Junction Elementary Schools and will be directed where to park. Judging will begin at 9:30 a.m.
First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for the Most Patriotic Firecracker on Wheels in age groups of 0-6, 7 to 12, and 13 and older. Entries can be on wagons, bikes, lawn mowers, scooters and strollers.
Other categories will be Most Patriotic Pet, Best Decorated Golf Cart, Most Glorious Group, Coolest Vroom Vroom (motor vehicle), and Best Float.
Prizes and trophies will be awarded at the Community Center after the parade and entrants must be present to win.
Spectators may bring chairs to watch the parade.
The parade route will begin on Broadway, east on Wells Street, and go north on Main Street.
Carthage
Carthage will celebrate the holiday with the annual Red, White and Boom on Tuesday at Carthage Municipal Park.
Events will start at 7 a.m. with the 24th annual Fourth of July 5K and 1 Mile Walk. To pre-register, go to https//:runsignup.com/Race/MO/Carthage/BoomRun. Participants can begin checking in at 6 a.m.
At 8 a.m., there is a shotgun start for the golf tournament.
A free community swim will be offered from noon to 8 p.m. at Fair Acres YMCA.
Food trucks and vendors will open at 2 p.m. along with bounce houses, the GellyBall Guy, a Ninja course, and free Kiwanis Kiddeland Rides.
At 5 p.m., the Freedom Foam Pit and a Watermelon Feed starts.
“Let Freedom Sing,” karaoke will be staged from 4 to 6 p.m. by Kootic Cannon Productions.
The band “Out for a Ride” will perform from 7 to 9:30 p.m. followed by the grand finale, the fireworks show. Music to accompany the show will be played on 93.4 AM radio and on 95.1 FM.
SenecaThe Faith, Family and Freedom Celebration at Seneca will start on Monday, July 3, with a free Classic Car Show at 6 p.m. in downtown.
A daylong calendar of events will start at 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, with a 5K Run and Walk at 7 a.m. People may register for the event in advance at People’s Bank of Seneca. Registration fee is $25. Collections for the city’s fireworks show also are being taken at the bank.
The fun continues with a holiday parade at 10 a.m. The annual Dr. Jami Barnett Memorial Scholarship Tug-O-War will be held at 1 p.m. in Seneca Park. Eight teams of five players each in different age ranges may compete for cash prizes. Registration for this event also is at People’s Bank. Funds raised will be used to fund scholarships for Seneca High School students.
Also planned are a Lil’ Miss and Mr. Firecracker Contest, pie auction, duck race and kids games. Food will be available and there will be musical entertainment. The fireworks show will start at dusk at Seneca Park.
Webb City
Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza, Webb City’s premier summer festival, is held at King Jack Park the second full weekend of July every year.
This year’s Cruise-A-Palooza is slated for Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15.
The event features a car and truck show, food trucks and vendors, a children’s activity zone and petting zoo, a rib cookout, monster truck rides and other events, including a big fireworks display on Saturday night after dark.
Miami, Oklahoma
Miami’s Fourth of July Extravaganza starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. This free event features live music, free hot dogs while supplies last, games and activities for children, a hot dog eating contest and fireworks after dark.
Regional fireworks
Fairview — July 1.
Southwest City — July 3 at Blankenship Park.
Monett — July 4 at Monett South Park.
Baxter Springs — July 1 at 19th Street Ball Fields.
Pittsburg — July 4 at Lincoln Park.
Columbus — July 4 at City Park.
Kimberling City Fire Burst and Chateau on the Lake fireworks in Branson — July 2.
Branson Landing — July 3.
Rockaway Beach, city of Hollister, Big Cedar — July 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.