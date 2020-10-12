Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas have been sent to the Gulf Coast to support Texas and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.
As of Friday, nearly 40 disaster workers from across the region were assigned to disaster response efforts, including recovery efforts following hurricanes Laura and Sally and wildfire recovery efforts on the West Coast. The Southern Missouri chapter currently has four people deployed to support disaster efforts across the country, with two of them supporting Hurricane Delta efforts.
More than 165 people have deployed from the Missouri and Arkansas region since Aug. 20.
