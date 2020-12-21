Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Chad Greer, of Joplin, to the Missouri Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Professional Land Surveyors and Professional Landscape Architects; and Stacie Scrivner, of Mount Vernon, to the Missouri Dental Board.
Greer is co-owner and operator of Corner Greer Architects. Previously, he was an executive architect for TMPRI. He currently serves as vice president of the Creative Learning Alliance and on the board of directors for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. He is also a member of the Joplin Historic Design Review Board. He holds a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Scrivner currently serves as a learning specialist in academic services for Kansas City University. Previously, she was an assistant professor of dental hygiene and chair of the dental hygiene department at Missouri Southern State University. She also has 14 years of experience as a clinical dental hygienist. She is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, American Dental Hygienists’ Association and Missouri Dental Hygienists’ Association. She holds associate and bachelor's degrees in health sciences from Missouri Southern and a master's degree in education from William Woods University.
