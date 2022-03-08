About 100 people from the Joplin community and surrounding area gathered for a prayer vigil Tuesday night at Cunningham Park, only hours after three Joplin police officers were shot in a deadly exchange of gunfire with a suspect.
Officials confirmed that one of the officers involved in the shooting died Tuesday afternoon. The suspect also died. Another officer was in critical condition, and the third officer is in serious but stable condition, according to a Joplin Police Department statement Tuesday night.
Josh Lee, of 4-State Ministry Riders, coordinated the prayer vigil for the community to have a place to show support for the police officers and their families.
“Ninety percent of the Joplin cops are like some of my best friends because I worked with the Jasper County Juvenile Detention for a while, so when this came out, the first thing we had to do was back the blue,” he said.
The crowd formed a circle around the first responders who were in attendance at the vigil and thanked them. Several police departments from Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma were in attendance.
Officer Carter Graue with the Goodman Police Department wore a blue line mourning band across his badge. He said he was heartbroken when he heard the news that three police officers were shot. Although he’s from a different department, Graue described emergency personnel as one huge family.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to everybody involved, all of my brothers and sisters hurting and the first responders in general, especially those connected to the city of Joplin,” he said. “They’re having to continue to work to protect and serve during a time of crisis.”
Graue said the event is a reflection of the dangers that first responders face daily.
“There’s a lot that the public doesn’t hear, and it’s just a reminder to show your love for the people who serve you and the people that you care about,” he said. “The turnout was great, especially given how quickly this was put together.”
David DuRall, chaplain at the Jasper County Juvenile Center, led the vigil’s prayer and said that it’s important for first responders to know that the community is behind them, no matter what happens.
“They’re the ones who are out there every day putting their lives on the line for us and to protect us, so even though it’s a small gesture, we just want to show them support and let them know they’re not going through this alone,” he said. “For the families, we’re here too, and you’re not going to face this alone. As we’re here praying tonight, we want them to know that the support isn’t going to stop here, and it will be ongoing.”
Kathy Blood, owner of Blood Tax Service on Main Street, said she attended the vigil to show her loyalty to the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect the community. She’s been a business owner in Joplin for 33 years and has a sign in her yard that says “We support JFD and JPD.”
“It broke my heart, and I had a tragedy in my home in 2018, and they were there for me,” she said. “Lightning struck my home, and my home burned. The Joplin police and fire departments were there to protect me. We do everything we can for them. If the families need any help, please reach out. We are all here for you.”
Lori Lanier, a member of the Joplin Police Department Sentinels, said they work as volunteers who assist the officers.
The Joplin Police Department Sentinels act as “goodwill ambassadors” to help forge a strong link between the department and the community. They take on many nonenforcement tasks to free up officers to focus on public safety issues.
“I think it’s wonderful that so many people showed up to show their support,” Lanier said. “Joplin is great at showing support for the Police Department. The Sentinels, we’re there for the Police Department to help with any needs that they might have. I was married to a police officer for 14 years, so that makes the Police Department even more special to me.”
