With six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year and a declining number of people carrying cash, Joplin Salvation Army officials fear they could miss their goal of raising $291,000 by the end of December.
The Joplin organization is sitting at just 30% of that target goal — around $87,000, Maj. Douglas Stearns said Tuesday. At this time last year, it had already reached the 43% mark.
“We’re just seeing a dip this year,” Stearns said.
In the years following the 2011 tornado, the Joplin Salvation Army failed to reach its annual goals, due in large part to the fact that Joplin residents had been “volunteered out” from recovery efforts, Stearns said. That downward trend ended last year, when the organization’s 2018 goal of $250,000 was met, but appears to be back again this year.
“It might be the way people are spending their money, that wallets are a little tighter this year,” Stearns said. "I think there are a lot more organizations in the area fundraising at the same time. The needs are very great in this area — really, all over."
To help combat that, the Salvation Army debuted signs this year with QR codes so smartphone users can donate using Apple Pay or Google Pay. People can also give donations online.
Volunteers manning the 20 kettle sites around Joplin are also down by 10% from previous years, Stearns said. Each year, the ringing bells by volunteers help motivate people to drop their spare change into the kettles. Those dimes and dollar bills go a long way in helping them meet their financial goal, Stearns said.
“It’s amazing what a little money thrown into the (red kettles) adds up to be,” he said.
Eighty-two cents from every donated $1 goes back into the Joplin community for a variety of charitable programs, including a feeding program that gives hot meals six days a week to 5,000 people each month.
“It’s vital for the Salvation Army to raise money to continue our life-changing services and social work next year," Stearns said.
The volunteer and donation shortages plaguing the Joplin Salvation Army are also being felt at the Carthage and Pittsburg, Kansas, locations as well.
The Pittsburg Salvation Army is more than halfway to its goal of $50,000, with $27,000 raised, Lt. Mylie Hadden said. She's tried this year to put the word “fun” into fundraising by offering kettle sponsorships, decorating kettles and implementing a donkey — Jack the Bible Donkey — to help collect funds at key locations.
The Carthage Salvation Army has so far raised $9,000 of its $89,000 goal, with kettle locations set up at Walmart, Walgreens and King Cash Saver, Capt. Chuck Cook said.
“We do the very best we can,” Cook said. “Costs go up each year. It’s just the way it is. Everybody in America is having to learn to cut corners, and I don’t believe the Salvation Army is any different.”
