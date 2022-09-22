Most, if not all, school districts around Joplin have policies on a member of the public or a group requesting that they ban a specific book or author, but officials were generally reluctant to talk about “challenged materials,” as these are called in most policies.
• Brenten Byrd, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the Webb City School District, said the district has had a policy on “challenged books” for as long as he could remember.
“Anyone who challenges a book, we go through a committee, and the committee is made up of the building principal, librarian, outside people, a member of the Board of Education," Byrd said. "Then we bring in four appointed people from the outside, parents or guardians within the district. I know it has become a topic that has become fairly popular. I’ve seen some local incidents, the Springfield School District has had a few questions brought up about some books in their libraries, so it is something we’re obviously all paying much closer attention to as we move forward.”
Byrd said he can recall the one occasion when a complaint was made in either 1999 or 2000, but he was not sure of the outcome of the complaint.
He said the district encourages parents or the public to come and talk to teachers and school officials if they have a concern about any of the material being used in class.
“We always encourage our parents, if you have questions or concerns about something, whether it be instructional material or a library book, come talk to us,” Byrd said. “Let’s go through it and see what your concerns are. We’re happy to show you what we teach and how we teach it if it's what we’re using.”
Byrd said parents have the option to “opt out” of some educational programs or situations if they didn’t feel it was appropriate for their child.
"That has happened sometimes too,” Byrd said.
The Webb City Board of Education’s policy manual can be read online at https://www.wcr7.org/Page/1221.
• The Globe sought comment from the Joplin School District officials on the matter but did not hear back from them. The district's policy is as follows:
"The Joplin Schools Board of Education has the ultimate responsibility for establishing the curriculum and for purchasing instructional, media and library materials to be used by the district. However, the Board recognizes that its authority to remove or censor materials because of ideological or religious content may be limited pursuant to state and federal law.
"The Board encourages community input and comments regarding the district’s instructional, media and library materials and directs the district staff to answer all questions regarding the selection of the materials. The superintendent or designee will create procedures to efficiently address community member questions or concerns and to provide for an adequate review of the materials, if necessary."
Other districts in the immediate area have policies on challenged materials but declined to comment further on the topic.
• The Carl Junction School Board policies online have a section dealing with what is called “challenged material.”
“Occasionally, objections to a selection will be made by the public, despite the quality of the selection process,” the policy reads. “The school board supports principles of intellectual freedom inherent in the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and the Library Bill of Rights, as interpreted by the American Association of School Librarians. Every effort will be made to consider objections to materials objectively and unemotionally, keeping in mind the best interest of the students, school, curriculum and community. Access to challenged material shall not be restricted during the reconsideration process.”
School officials declined a Globe request to comment further on the policy or process.
Carl Junction’s board policies are available online at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Policy/PolicyListing.aspx?S=230&Sch=230.
• The Carthage School District board policies include a large section describing the process that should be followed by a building principal if a complaint is made, and the process starts with asking the complainant to submit a formal “Request for Reconsideration of Materials” form that is available in each principal’s office.
The board policies say the principal must request a review of the challenged material and that he or she must notify appropriate people within 10 days of receiving the completed complaint form.
The policy describes the creation of a review committee appointed by the principal to include library and media professionals, representatives of each of the four academic areas at the secondary level or in each grade at the elementary level, a representative of the district’s technology department and at least two community members.
The committee completes a detailed review process, and then the principal informs the superintendent in writing of the review committee’s recommendation.
After reviewing the recommendation, the superintendent sends written notice to the complainant concerning his or her decision, and if the complainant is not satisfied by the decision, he or she may appeal to the Board of Education.
Carthage school officials declined to comment further, citing the controversial nature of the topic. Carthage’s board policies can be viewed online at http://moconed.com/district/CarthageRIX/district.php.
