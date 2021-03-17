Senior centers in Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Neosho, Carthage, McDonald County and Barton County will have a soft reopening on May 3, the Area Agency on Aging, Region X, announced today.
"After being closed for more than a year, we have started to see a continued decline in COVID-19 cases," CEO Jennifer Shotwell said in a statement. "In addition, more and more residents are being vaccinated as vaccination clinics pop up across our four counties. I feel confident that we can safely open the centers with minimal restrictions."
Each center will have designated activities on each day of the week, for which residents will be asked to call ahead and sign up. Residents also will be asked to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing in order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
Senior center volunteers will be asked to oversee the activities and maintain cleanliness by washing any tables or chairs that are used. Volunteers also will resume delivering to Meals on Wheels recipients at all locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.