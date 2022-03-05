While waiting for the judges to gather around her exhibit, Lydia Crabtree fiddled with the arm of the Barbie doll in front of her. Normally, such would not be part of the school day for the South Middle School seventh grade student. But Friday morning was a special occasion.
Her History Day exhibit, splashed with pink colors and showcasing nearly a dozen Barbie dolls, focused on how the world’s most scrutinized body shape has changed over the years, from the 1960s to the 2020s.
“My cousin and I used to play with Barbies all the time, and I noticed my grandma’s dolls from the ‘60s were different from the ones I had or the Barbie dolls my cousin had, so I started researching why," she said.
That research easily morphed into her History Day exhibit, which was on display Friday on the second floor of the Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom at Missouri Southern State University. Why the Barbie’s 11.5-inch bodies had been given so many plastic surgeries over the decades, Lydia said, was a perfect fit for this year’s History Day theme — “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures and Consequences.”
The small waists and made-up faces of the early models “didn’t make me necessarily mad,” Lydia said, “but it did surprise me and I (understand) why they changed it — they were so concerned that it was causing problems like anorexia in younger girls. I didn’t know Barbies could carry that much influence.”
Today’s Barbie dolls now come in different shapes and sizes that resemble an average woman; they also come in seven different skin tones and 24 hairstyles.
“It’s a good thing those changes were made,” Lydia said.
Across campus inside Webster Hall, two Nevada Middle School students were all smiles as they hunkered over a chess board. The two eighth grade students, Duff Murphy and Asher Mosher, had just completed their judged presentation a few minutes earlier.
They presented about the difficulties women faced in life while living during medieval times. To gain fortune and success, women had to play a perfect diplomatic game in a world absolutely dominated by men, whether they were a peasant, wife, artisan, nun, abbess or even a queen regent.
Asher researched and wrote the piece, while Murphy created a corresponding webpage about the subject. Both were shocked by how little power women back then had.
“It was extremely hard, especially if (a woman) wanted to live a life they wanted to live,” Mosher said. “Oftentimes, (they) had to be married off and had to live in a castle.”
They said the judges asked them about their research, their interest in the topic, their inspirations, and about some of the women they cited in their presentation, which ranged from Joan of Arc to Eleanor of Aquitaine.
“It was pretty fun,” Asher said.
'Fun' history
That word “fun” is music to Bill Fischer’s ears. The associate professor of history has overseen History Day for the past five years.
“I hope that students learn that becoming an expert on a historical topic, even something very specific and narrow, gives them the ability to think analytically and notice parallels and connections to their own lives and also current events,” he said. “I am always very impressed by how much care the students put into the work, but perhaps what's most striking is when certain students are clearly very excited and enthusiastic about the neat things they uncovered about the past."
It goes without saying that “debate and diplomacy” and their successes and failures are now dominating international news with last week’s bloody invasion of Ukraine by Russian armed forces.
“I do hope that students can make some comparisons between their topics and what's going on in Ukraine right now; it should highlight the importance of good diplomacy,” Fischer said.
While neither Ukraine nor Russia is mentioned in Noah Ward’s exhibit, he does tackle another war — World War II, specifically the diplomatic breakdown preceding the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
“The topic I (researched) is about how the Japanese actually didn’t mean to surprise us at Pearl Harbor,” the Neosho Junior High School student said, “and I just thought that was fascinating. It was the diplomats who delayed the message.”
He’s referring to a hand-delivered announcement that Japan was breaking off all relations with the United States and that war would soon follow 30 minutes prior to the start of the Pearl Harbor raid. Due to Japanese instruction that the message be typed by a member of the staff rather than a regular typist, the message was delivered hours after the last bomb had exploded.
“I love history,” Noah said. “I feel like it’s the most important thing you can learn because, if you don’t know your past, it will come back to get you.”
