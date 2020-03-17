Several upcoming community plays have been either postponed or outright canceled due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.
“Farce of Nature,” a comedy set to debut Friday at Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, has been canceled. The decision was made based on recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that all public gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or suspended. That guidance has been reduced further to 10 people.
The safety of patrons was paramount when it came to what general manager Tom Brown called a “really tough” decision.
“We just felt like it was the prudent thing to do. Our patrons are typically older and the ones most susceptible (to the virus)” he said. “We just don’t know where this thing is going and how long it will take.”
Brown said the show's director, cast and crew had worked hard for weeks to prepare "Farce of Nature."
“Having to make this decision just five days before opening is not a fun thing for the cast and crew,” he said.
The last two productions of the season — “Boeing-Boeing” in May and “Barbecuing Hamlet” in June — are scheduled to run as planned, he said.
Joplin theaters
The upcoming Joplin Little Theatre production of “Enter Laughing,” a critically acclaimed comedy set to launch next week, has been postponed.
The remainder of the 2019-20 season will be pushed back into the late spring months. Dates are still pending for the season’s final show, “Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical.”
Stained Glass Theatre has suspended its production of the Jane Austen-inspired “Persuasion” until further notice, said Kelly Weaver, the theater’s artistic director.
“We’ve assured the cast that when we (open back up), it will be the first one we show,” she said.
Theaters elsewhere
An independent film festival and other activities slated for the Coleman Theatre in Miami, Oklahoma, have been canceled.
Miami Mayor Rudy Schultz said city officials will monitor the situation, but they have set the initial closure until April 1. A mayoral candidate forum, set for this week, has also been canceled.
Rock Whitehead, the Sunny Side Up Film Festival organizer, confirmed Monday that the festival, which was slated to begin Friday, was canceled. As of now, rescheduling the three-day event is not possible, Whitehead said.
Pittsburg, Kansas, officials have canceled all scheduled activities at Memorial Auditorium. The building's closure is expected to last two weeks through March 29.
Pittsburg Community Theatre’s “Xanadu” is being rescheduled, though no date has been set. Midwest Regional Ballet’s “Oz” is still scheduled for April 16.
“This has been a difficult decision — (it’s) a dynamic and fast-changing situation, and one that presents new challenges to all of us,” general manager Chris Patterson said. "We are acting out of an abundance of caution and concern for our audiences and community."
